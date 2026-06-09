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NewsAutoBMW to increase car prices by up to 2% from 01 July 2026
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BMW to increase car prices by up to 2% from 01 July 2026

BMW Group India said it will increase prices across its model range by up to 2% from July 1, 2026, citing rising cost pressures.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2026, 10:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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BMW to increase car prices by up to 2% from 01 July 2026BMW to increase car prices by up to 2% from 01 July 2026

Gurugram: BMW Group India has announced a price increase of up to 2% across its range, effective 1 July 2026. The price increase will be applicable across the range for BMW and MINI vehicles. According to the company, the decision has been driven by the depreciation of the Indian rupee and increasing logistics expenses, both of which have impacted operating costs. 

BMW stated that the price revision will help it maintain its premium standards and continue delivering the level of engineering, product quality, and customer service that buyers expect from the brand.

Official statement
 
Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, "To protect our premium standards against macroeconomic headwinds - specifically rupee depreciation and escalating logistics costs - we are introducing a price increase of up to 2% across our portfolio, effective 1 July 2026. 

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He further said, "This adjustment ensures the uninterrupted delivery of the superior engineering and world-class care our buyers expect." He added, "Our robust demand and exceptional product range allow BMW Group India to consistently set new benchmarks in the luxury mobility space."

Locally produced models

The range of BMW's locally produced cars includes the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase, BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X5, BMW X7, BMW M340i and BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase.

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CBU models

BMW also offers BMW i5 M60, BMW i7, BMW i7 M70, BMW iX, BMW M440i Convertible, BMW M2 Coupe, BMW M4 Competition, BMW M5 and BMW XM as completely built-up units (CBU).

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Lakshya Rana

cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at ... Read more

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