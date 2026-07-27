/BMW unveils long-wheelbase X5 and iX5 in China; India launch likely in 2027

Up front, there's a new diagonal design for the LED DRLs, though buyers can still choose the standard version's double-X signature if they prefer. SUVs get extra DRL strips connecting the headlamps, along with an illuminated kidney grille. At the rear, interestingly, the LWB and standard versions swap bumper designs between each other. To make the LWB models stand out, they carry a distinct L badge on the tailgate.