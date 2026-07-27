/BMW unveils long-wheelbase X5 and iX5 in China; India launch likely in 2027

BMW has revealed the long-wheelbase versions of the Neue Klasse X5 and iX5 for the Chinese market. Beyond the extra wheelbase, these LWB versions come with revised lighting, updated bumpers, and distinct badging compared to the standard models. Both the LWB X5 and iX5 get a wheelbase that's 130mm longer than their regular counterparts, pushing the overall length of both SUVs to 5,125mm.
Up front, there's a new diagonal design for the LED DRLs, though buyers can still choose the standard version's double-X signature if they prefer. SUVs get extra DRL strips connecting the headlamps, along with an illuminated kidney grille. At the rear, interestingly, the LWB and standard versions swap bumper designs between each other. To make the LWB models stand out, they carry a distinct L badge on the tailgate.
Rear passengers in the LWB X5 and iX5 get access to an exclusive BMW Theatre Screen, supporting 8K streaming, gaming, and smartphone connectivity, including video calling. The rest of the cabin tech carries over from the standard model, including the dashboard-spanning BMW Panoramic iDrive display, the rhomboidal infotainment screen, and the optional BMW Passenger Screen. Depending on the variant, buyers can choose between a brown or white cabin theme.
On the powertrain front, both the X5 and iX5 LWB are expected to carry over engines from their standard versions. BMW hasn't confirmed exact figures yet, but the X5 is likely to offer a 400hp, 580Nm 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, along with a 313hp, 670Nm diesel option. There's also a plug-in hybrid variant, pairing that same 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with an electric motor to deliver a combined 612hp and 800Nm.
As for the iX5 LWB, BMW claims a CLTC-rated range of over 1,000km, likely using the brand's largest battery pack yet, a 141kWh unit built on an 800V architecture. It could also carry over the standard iX5's dual-motor setup, producing 578hp and 805Nm. Air suspension comes standard across both SUVs.
Beyond China, India is also likely to receive the long-wheelbase X5 sometime in 2027. Whether the fully electric iX5 makes it here too remains unclear for now. In the market, the X5 and iX5 will go up against rivals like the Mercedes-Benz GLE and Audi Q7.
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