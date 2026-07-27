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BMW unveils long-wheelbase X5 and iX5 in China; India launch likely in 2027

Up front, there's a new diagonal design for the LED DRLs, though buyers can still choose the standard version's double-X signature if they prefer.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 09:39 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 09:41 PM IST
BMW unveils long-wheelbase X5 and iX5 in China; India launch likely in 2027
Image Credit: BMW unveils long-wheelbase X5 and iX5 in China; India launch likely in 2027

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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