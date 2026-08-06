Engine and gearbox options

In India, the regular X1 comes in two versions, the sDrive18i with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and the sDrive18d with a 2.0-litre diesel. The X1 LWB skips both of these. In China, it comes as the sDrive25Li with front-wheel drive or the xDrive25Li with all-wheel drive, both powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine making 204hp and 300Nm, a jump of 68hp and 70Nm over the sDrive18i. It's paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The FWD version does 0-100kph in 7.9 seconds, while the AWD version does it in 7.7 seconds. Top speed goes up to 229kph.