BMW is set to launch the X1 LWB in India this Friday, August 21. This is essentially a longer version of the regular X1 and an ICE counterpart to the iX1 LWB, which BMW already sells here. Once launched, it'll be BMW's most affordable combustion-engine long-wheelbase model in India. Like other stretched BMWs, this one was originally built for China, where it's been on sale since 2023.
Exterior
The X1 LWB measures 4,616mm in length, 1,845mm in width, and 1,641mm in height, with a 2,802mm wheelbase. That makes it 116mm longer than the regular X1, with a 110mm longer wheelbase, and 11mm taller too. Styling-wise, nothing else changes. It still gets the same sleek LED headlamps and tail-lights, the large kidney grille up front, and that low-slung crossover look.
In China, the X1 LWB comes with 19-inch wheels as standard, with 20-inch ones optional. For India though, BMW might go with smaller wheels for better ride comfort, similar to how the regular X1 and iX1 LWB get 18-inch wheels here.
Interior and features
Expectedly, the cabin layout mirrors the regular X1, but rear passengers get a noticeably better deal. There's more legroom, the seat height goes up by 27mm, and the headrest cushions are 37mm wider. Boot space also grows to 540 litres, up from 476 litres on the standard X1.
Feature-wise, it may get a 10.7-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, a wireless charging pad, powered front seats, automatic climate control, a powered tailgate, a digital key, a Harman Kardon sound system, connected car tech, and auto park assist.
Engine and gearbox options
In India, the regular X1 comes in two versions, the sDrive18i with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and the sDrive18d with a 2.0-litre diesel. The X1 LWB skips both of these. In China, it comes as the sDrive25Li with front-wheel drive or the xDrive25Li with all-wheel drive, both powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine making 204hp and 300Nm, a jump of 68hp and 70Nm over the sDrive18i. It's paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The FWD version does 0-100kph in 7.9 seconds, while the AWD version does it in 7.7 seconds. Top speed goes up to 229kph.
Expected price
The regular X1 currently costs between Rs 50.9 lakh and Rs 52.9 lakh in India, so expect the LWB to cost more, especially if BMW brings the punchier 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine along with it. The X1 LWB will also have the market pretty much to itself, since there's no other long-wheelbase entry-level luxury SUV sold in India right now.
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