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BMW X1 LWB launching in India on August 21: Here's what to expect

The X1 LWB measures 4,616mm in length, 1,845mm in width, and 1,641mm in height, with a 2,802mm wheelbase. That makes it 116mm longer than the regular X1, with a 110mm longer wheelbase, and 11mm taller too.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 11:47 AM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 11:48 AM IST
BMW X1 LWB launching in India on August 21: Here's what to expect
Image Credit: BMW X1 LWB launching in India on August 21: Here's what to expect

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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BMW X1 LWB launching in India on August 21: Here's what to expect
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