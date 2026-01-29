BMW X3 30 XDrive M Sport Pro India launch on February 16: Check expected engine options, features and rivals

BMW India is set to launch the all-new BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Pro in the Indian market on February 16, 2026. The new variant will join the existing X3 lineup and is expected to be positioned above the current models due to its higher performance and added features. At present, the BMW X3 is priced between Rs 72.10 lakh and Rs 73.20 lakh (ex-showroom), and the upcoming version is likely to be priced slightly higher.

In the Indian market, the BMW X3 30 xDrive will compete with the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, and Land Rover Discovery Sport.

The BMW X3 30 xDrive is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 258hp and 400Nm of torque. The engine will be paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system, which adds an extra 11hp and 25Nm. Power will be sent to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic gearbox and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

BMW has also confirmed that the SUV will come with an AWD layout, although India-specific engine details are yet to be officially revealed. The international-spec BMW X3 30 xDrive uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing around 255hp, enabling it to sprint from 0 to 100kph in about 6 seconds. The same setup is expected for the India-spec model, which will be locally assembled at BMW’s Chennai facility.

Currently, the BMW X3 is sold in India in xDrive 20 petrol (190hp) and xDrive 20d diesel (197hp) variants. These versions can achieve 0–100kph in 8.5 seconds and 7.7 seconds, respectively. Both come with the M Sport package as standard.

The upcoming X3 30 xDrive will feature the M Sport Pro package, which is expected to include sportier design elements and additional equipment, though exact details are yet to be announced by the company.

The new variant is likely to carry forward features such as dual integrated displays, a head-up display, a 15-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, wireless phone charging, and a panoramic sunroof.