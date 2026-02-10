Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3015582https://zeenews.india.com/auto/bs6-emission-standards-update-what-it-means-for-car-buyers-and-mileage-will-prices-increase-3015582.html
NewsAutoBS6 emission standards update: What it means for car buyers and mileage – Will prices increase?
BS6 EMISSION STANDARDS

BS6 emission standards update: What it means for car buyers and mileage – Will prices increase?

BS6 emission standards update: The Indian government has announced a significant change in the existing BS6 emission standards, it will be applicable from April 1, 2027.

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Feb 10, 2026, 05:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BS6 emission standards update: What it means for car buyers and mileage – Will prices increase?

BS6 emission standards update: The Indian government has announced a significant change in the way vehicle emissions are tested under the existing BS6 emission standards, marking a shift that could affect car buyers and the auto industry. Starting from April 1, 2027, new testing procedures will be introduced to make emission and fuel efficiency figures more accurate and reflective of real-world driving conditions.

India has been applying Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) exhaust emission norms since April 2020 for all petrol and diesel vehicles. These standards limit harmful pollutants such as nitrogen oxides and particulate matter from vehicle exhausts.

Under the current system, emissions are measured using tests that rely heavily on laboratory conditions. From April 2027, India will adopt the Worldwide Harmonised Light-Duty Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) cycle - a global testing method used to measure emissions and fuel economy in Europe and other markets.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

This change will not tighten the actual emission limits, but it will change how vehicles are evaluated before they are approved for sale, helping bridge the gap between lab results and real-world performance.

Impact on vehicle buyers

For people planning to buy new cars or SUVs in India, this shift means:

More realistic fuel efficiency figures: Advertised mileage and emissions data are expected to better reflect real driving conditions.

Possibly higher prices: Manufacturers might face higher compliance costs to meet the stricter test requirements, which could be reflected in vehicle prices.

Better environmental performance: Vehicles certified under WLTP are likely to emit pollutants closer to what they actually produce on the road, helping buyers make informed decisions.

Experts say that although the BS6 emission limits are not becoming stricter, the new testing method may change how car mileage and pollution levels are shown. This could affect how buyers compare vehicles in terms of fuel efficiency and environmental impact.

(Also Read: Planning to buy Royal Enfield Classic 350? Check 3 reasons to purchase it and 2 to skip)

What will be unchanged?

The core BS6 emission limits set by the government will remain the same, and manufacturers must continue to meet these levels before selling vehicles in India. The update mainly affects how those standards are tested and certified.

Overall, the changes aim to align India’s vehicle emission testing with global norms, helping buyers understand real-world performance while also supporting cleaner air goals.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Saurav Suman

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US-Iran tensions
Iran says US GBU-57 bombs and Tomahawk missiles remain at nuclear sites
Pakistan
Pakistan makes U-turn, agrees to play T20 World Cup 2026 match against India
Odisha crime news
7-year-old girl raped in Odisha's Gajapati, minor accused held
Iran-US tensions
'We'll target US military bases in the Gulf': Iranian FM warns America
Bangladesh
Bangladesh urges Pakistan to not boycott T20 World Cup 2026 match vs India
US-Bangladesh
"Bangladesh-US tariff deal: Rate drops to 19% ahead of Feb 12 polls
digital arrest
Digital arrest cases: SC directs MHA to implement RBI's cyber fraud SOP
italy viral video
Italy Highway Heist: Robbers blow up cash van in daylight video | Watch
Karnataka vs Mumbai
Ranji Trophy: Rahul, Smaran star as Karnataka beat Mumbai to reach semi-finals
Sonam Wangchuck
'Wangchuk's health is perfectly good, getting best treatment': Centre tells SC