BS6 emission standards update: What it means for car buyers and mileage – Will prices increase?

BS6 emission standards update: The Indian government has announced a significant change in the way vehicle emissions are tested under the existing BS6 emission standards, marking a shift that could affect car buyers and the auto industry. Starting from April 1, 2027, new testing procedures will be introduced to make emission and fuel efficiency figures more accurate and reflective of real-world driving conditions.

India has been applying Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) exhaust emission norms since April 2020 for all petrol and diesel vehicles. These standards limit harmful pollutants such as nitrogen oxides and particulate matter from vehicle exhausts.

Under the current system, emissions are measured using tests that rely heavily on laboratory conditions. From April 2027, India will adopt the Worldwide Harmonised Light-Duty Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) cycle - a global testing method used to measure emissions and fuel economy in Europe and other markets.

This change will not tighten the actual emission limits, but it will change how vehicles are evaluated before they are approved for sale, helping bridge the gap between lab results and real-world performance.

Impact on vehicle buyers

For people planning to buy new cars or SUVs in India, this shift means:

More realistic fuel efficiency figures: Advertised mileage and emissions data are expected to better reflect real driving conditions.



Possibly higher prices: Manufacturers might face higher compliance costs to meet the stricter test requirements, which could be reflected in vehicle prices.



Better environmental performance: Vehicles certified under WLTP are likely to emit pollutants closer to what they actually produce on the road, helping buyers make informed decisions.



Experts say that although the BS6 emission limits are not becoming stricter, the new testing method may change how car mileage and pollution levels are shown. This could affect how buyers compare vehicles in terms of fuel efficiency and environmental impact.

What will be unchanged?

The core BS6 emission limits set by the government will remain the same, and manufacturers must continue to meet these levels before selling vehicles in India. The update mainly affects how those standards are tested and certified.

Overall, the changes aim to align India’s vehicle emission testing with global norms, helping buyers understand real-world performance while also supporting cleaner air goals.