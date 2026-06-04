BSA Scrambler 650: I rode it 500+ km on highways, city roads, traffic, and off-road – Here are top pros and cons

The BSA Scrambler 650 is one of the most talked-about new bikes in India's Rs 3–4 lakh segment. Built on the Gold Star 650 platform by Classic Legends – the same company behind Jawa and BSA's India comeback – it carries a 652cc single-cylinder engine, a tall adventure stance, and a price starting at Rs 3.24 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). I spent 500+ kilometres riding it across Delhi-NCR highways, city traffic, and rough off-road patches to find out whether this British-heritage machine is worth your money in 2026.

BSA Scrambler 650: Road presence

Before we talk numbers, let's talk about presence. The BSA Scrambler 650 has a road presence that makes it stand apart in its segment. The high seat, muscular tank, wide handlebars, and 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels give it a proper adventure-scrambler look. The 820mm seat height makes the rider feel elevated and confident on the road.

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During my rides around Delhi-NCR, this bike drew consistent attention. At a fuel station near Gurugram, a pump attendant walked over, looked the bike up and down, and asked: "Is this a customised bike?" That pretty much defines its on-ground presence.

The bike comes in three colours: Raven Black, Victor Yellow, and Thunder Grey.

BSA Scrambler 650: Performance and acceleration

The 652cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine produces 45hp at 6,500rpm and 55Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. In real-world riding, the torque hits early and strong – the bike pulls hard from as low as 3,000rpm.

The 0–100 kph sprint takes 6.35–6.55 seconds – quick enough to surprise riders who expect a relaxed, old-school cruiser. Overtaking on Delhi highways felt effortless. The roll-on acceleration figures back this up: in the 20–50kph run in second gear, the Scrambler 650 took just 1.80–2 seconds.

The braking feels confident despite the bike’s 208kg kerb weight. The front 320mm disc and rear 255mm disc, paired with dual-channel ABS, offer predictable stopping power with good control. Hard braking from 60–80 kmph remains stable, with minimal drama and decent feedback through the lever, making the bike feel reassuring on both city roads and highways.

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Key Specifications

Spec BSA Scrambler 650 Engine 652cc, single-cyl, liquid-cooled Power 45hp at 6,500rpm Torque 55Nm at 4,000rpm Gearbox Constant mesh, 5-speed 0–100 kmph 6.35–6.55 seconds Kerb weight 208kg Seat height 820mm Wheelbase 1465 mm Tyres (F/R) 110/80 R19 / 150/70 R17 Brakes (F/R) 320mm disc / 255 mm disc Exhaust Single exhaust Fuel tank 12 litres Price (ex-showroom) Rs 3.24L – Rs 3.40L

BSA Scrambler 650: Handling in traffic – Heavy but manageable

At 208kg, the BSA Scrambler 650 is a heavy machine. But here's the real thing – it doesn't feel that heavy once you are moving. In Delhi stop-and-go traffic, the low-end torque and neutral riding posture actually make filtering through traffic surprisingly manageable. The wide handlebar setup gives you good leverage and visibility.

The riding posture is upright and comfortable– your back stays relaxed even after long stretches. The suspension, which has been extended by around 20mm compared to the Gold Star 650 at both ends, soaks up bad road patches well. The off-road stretches I tested it on around the NCR outskirts were handled cleanly.

BSA Scrambler 650: What bothered me – Cons

The single-cylinder engine generates a lot of heat. Within a few kilometres of city riding, both legs feel the engine warmth considerably – particularly the right leg near the exhaust side. On a hot Delhi afternoon, this becomes uncomfortable during longer stops.

The five-speed gearbox works well in city conditions and feels perfectly suited for everyday riding. However, on long highway stretches, a sixth gear would have improved refinement and reduced engine strain at sustained speeds. The bike can occasionally feel a bit busy at higher cruising speeds.

The instrument cluster is a basic LCD unit – no Bluetooth connectivity, no turn-by-turn navigation, and no smartphone pairing. At Rs 3.25 lakh, it is a noticeable miss in 2026, especially when rivals are offering more modern and feature-rich packages.

BSA Scrambler 650 vs Royal Enfield Bear 650: Specs compared

Feature BSA Scrambler 650 Royal Enfield Bear 650 Engine 652cc, single-cyl 648cc, twin-cyl Power 45hp 46.8hp Torque 55Nm 56.5Nm Gearbox 5-speed 6-speed Kerb weight 208kg 216kg Seat height 820mm 830mm Instrument cluster Basic LCD 4 inch TFT display Price (ex-showroom) Rs 3.24L – Rs 3.40L Rs 4.15L – Rs 4.38L

The BSA Scrambler 650 stands out mainly for its competitive pricing and slightly lower weight. The Bear 650 fights back with a twin-cylinder engine that runs smoother and cooler, a 6-speed gearbox that handles highway riding more comfortably, and a more refined instrument cluster.

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BSA Scrambler 650: Should you buy this bike?

The BSA Scrambler 650 does have a few drawbacks – there is some engine heat, the five-speed gearbox feels a bit stretched on the highway, and the instrument cluster is quite basic. These aren’t major issues, but you can notice them in everyday riding.

But for Rs 3.24 lakh (ex-showroom), you get a bike that accelerates hard, handles city traffic well, looks genuinely distinctive, and carries the kind of road presence that bikes twice its price struggle to match.

If your riding is split between city commuting, weekend highway runs, and occasional off-road adventures and you want a bike that turns heads every single time – the BSA Scrambler 650 could be a good choice. It is raw, characterful, and unmistakably different. In a market where many bikes look and feel alike, that difference matters a lot.