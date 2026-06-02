Buying a new car? Here are India's cheapest models with powered driver seats

Powered seat adjustment in cars is becoming increasingly common, even in more affordable vehicles. It offers greater convenience and allows for more precise adjustments at the touch of a button. With that in mind, here's a look at the five most affordable cars in India that come equipped with a powered driver's seat. The list is arranged in descending order based on the starting price of the most affordable variant that offers this feature.

5. Kia Syros

Available from: HTX variant onwards

Price: Rs 14.02 lakh onwards

The Kia Syros gets a 4-way electrically adjustable driver's seat starting from the HTX variant. It allows sliding and reclining adjustments. Buyers can choose between a 120hp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 7-speed DCT or a 116hp 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission.

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4. Kia Sonet

Available from: GTX+ variant onwards

Price: Rs 13.58 lakh onwards

The Kia Sonet is another compact SUV that offers a 4-way powered driver's seat. This feature is available from the GTX+ variant onwards. The Sonet's higher trims can be had with either a 120hp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and 7-speed DCT or a 116hp 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

3. MG Astor

Available from: Sharp Pro variant onwards

Price: Rs 13.37 lakh onwards

The MG Astor is currently the most affordable midsize SUV in India to offer a powered driver's seat. It gets a 6-way electrically adjustable driver's seat from the Sharp Pro variant. The Astor gets a 110hp 1.5-litre petrol engine, available with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or an 8-step CVT automatic.

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2. Skoda Kylaq

Available in: Prestige+ variant only

Price: Rs 11.99 lakh onwards

It is the most affordable SUV in India to offer a 6-way powered driver's seat. It also offers a 6-way electrically adjustable front passenger seat. Both powered front seats are exclusive to the top-spec Prestige+ trim. The Kylaq is powered by a 115hp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

1. Hyundai Venue

Available from: HX8 variant onwards

Price: Rs 11.91 lakh onwards

The Hyundai Venue is the most affordable car in India to offer a powered driver's seat. Starting from the HX8 variant, the compact SUV comes equipped with a 4-way electrically adjustable driver's seat. Engine options include a 120hp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 116hp 1.5-litre diesel engine.