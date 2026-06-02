Buying a new car? Here are India's cheapest models with powered driver seats
This article features India's five most affordable cars that come equipped with a powered driver's seat.
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Powered seat adjustment in cars is becoming increasingly common, even in more affordable vehicles. It offers greater convenience and allows for more precise adjustments at the touch of a button. With that in mind, here's a look at the five most affordable cars in India that come equipped with a powered driver's seat. The list is arranged in descending order based on the starting price of the most affordable variant that offers this feature.
5. Kia Syros
Available from: HTX variant onwards
Price: Rs 14.02 lakh onwards
The Kia Syros gets a 4-way electrically adjustable driver's seat starting from the HTX variant. It allows sliding and reclining adjustments. Buyers can choose between a 120hp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 7-speed DCT or a 116hp 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission.
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4. Kia Sonet
Available from: GTX+ variant onwards
Price: Rs 13.58 lakh onwards
The Kia Sonet is another compact SUV that offers a 4-way powered driver's seat. This feature is available from the GTX+ variant onwards. The Sonet's higher trims can be had with either a 120hp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and 7-speed DCT or a 116hp 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox.
3. MG Astor
Available from: Sharp Pro variant onwards
Price: Rs 13.37 lakh onwards
The MG Astor is currently the most affordable midsize SUV in India to offer a powered driver's seat. It gets a 6-way electrically adjustable driver's seat from the Sharp Pro variant. The Astor gets a 110hp 1.5-litre petrol engine, available with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or an 8-step CVT automatic.
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2. Skoda Kylaq
Available in: Prestige+ variant only
Price: Rs 11.99 lakh onwards
It is the most affordable SUV in India to offer a 6-way powered driver's seat. It also offers a 6-way electrically adjustable front passenger seat. Both powered front seats are exclusive to the top-spec Prestige+ trim. The Kylaq is powered by a 115hp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.
1. Hyundai Venue
Available from: HX8 variant onwards
Price: Rs 11.91 lakh onwards
The Hyundai Venue is the most affordable car in India to offer a powered driver's seat. Starting from the HX8 variant, the compact SUV comes equipped with a 4-way electrically adjustable driver's seat. Engine options include a 120hp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 116hp 1.5-litre diesel engine.
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