Buying a Tata Punch? You might want to wait for THESE new SUVs

New Delhi: Back in 2021, when the Tata Punch first arrived, not many expected it to shake up the market the way it did. But it clicked. People liked its small size, tough design and easy-to-drive nature. Add to that decent practicality and safety, and it quickly became a popular choice for city buyers.

Currently, it is one of the top-selling SUVs in India. The compact crossover starts from around Rs 5.65 lakh and goes up to about Rs 10.60 lakh (ex-showroom). But now, things are about to get interesting. Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are working on new products to challenge Punch's position in the category.

Maruti Micro SUV

Maruti Suzuki, India's top-selling car manufacturer, is developing a new micro SUV, internally called Y43. The idea seems simple. Build something compact, practical, and affordable. But Maruti might go a step ahead by offering multiple engine options.

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Reports suggest it could get a petrol mild-hybrid setup, a CNG option, and even an electric version later. It may feature either a 1.2-litre petrol engine or a smaller 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit, or both. Some reports even hint at a strong hybrid system, though nothing is confirmed yet.

Hyundai Micro EV SUV

Hyundai is working on a small electric SUV designed specifically for India. Test cars have already been spotted a few times. The design looks boxy and upright, which usually means better space inside. From what has been seen so far, it could get LED tail lamps, roof rails, flush door handles, and a charging port on the front side.

Inside, it is expected to have modern features. Things like a big touchscreen, digital display, connected tech, and even a 360-degree camera could be on offer. Safety features like multiple airbags and electronic stability control are also likely.

What does this mean?

The segment where the Punch rules right now is about to get crowded. And for buyers, that's actually good news. More options usually mean better features and sharper pricing.