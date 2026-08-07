/Buying an SUV this month? Get up to Rs 1.79 lakh off on Creta, Grand Vitara, Elevate and Curvv

If you're planning to buy an SUV, August could be a good time to sign the deal. Several popular models are currently available with solid discounts, and knowing exactly what's on offer can help you get the best price. Here's a quick round-up of what different brands are offering right now.
Maruti Grand Vitara: Discounts up to Rs 1.30 lakh
Depending on the variants, the Grand Vitara is available with discount offers worth up to Rs 1.30 lakh. Delta petrol variants come with benefits up to Rs 1.20 lakh, while the strong hybrid version comes with benefits totaling up to Rs 1.25 lakh, along with a complimentary five-year extended warranty. The Grand Vitara is priced from Rs 10.77 lakh to Rs 19.57 lakh.
Maruti Victoris: Discounts up to Rs 1.35 lakh
The Victoris comes with even more value, totaling up to Rs 1.35 lakh in benefits. This includes a cash discount, an exchange bonus, a scrappage bonus, a loyalty upgrade bonus, and an institutional discount. Petrol and CNG variants get benefits up to Rs 85,000, while the strong hybrid offers total benefits worth up to Rs 1.35 lakh. The Victoris is priced between Rs 10.50 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh.
Honda Elevate: Benefits up to Rs 1.79 lakh
Depending on the variant and model year, the Elevate comes with benefits worth up to Rs 1.79 lakh. That includes cash discounts up to Rs 60,000, exchange bonuses up to Rs 1.05 lakh, and a loyalty benefit of Rs 4,000. Honda is also offering corporate discounts up to Rs 10,000, plus a 50 percent discount on its 7-year extended warranty, bringing it down to Rs 19,000. The Honda Elevate is priced from Rs 11.81 lakh to Rs 16.78 lakh.
Hyundai Creta: Discounts up to Rs 1 lakh
The base E petrol variant gets benefits up to Rs 85,000 this month, while CVT variants get up to Rs 90,000 off. All other petrol and N Line variants come with total benefits of Rs 1 lakh. Diesel variants, though, only get up to Rs 10,000 off, a much smaller benefit compared to petrol. The Hyundai Creta, including the N Line, is priced from Rs 10.91 lakh to Rs 19.95 lakh.
Tata Curvv: Offers up to Rs 1.25 lakh
Select Curvv variants come with benefits up to Rs 1.25 lakh. This includes a discount of up to Rs 30,000, a loyalty bonus of up to Rs 40,000, and either a scrappage benefit of Rs 45,000 or an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000.
These offers are applicable till August 31 and may vary by city, dealership and stock availability.
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