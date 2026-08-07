/Buying an SUV this month? Get up to Rs 1.79 lakh off on Creta, Grand Vitara, Elevate and Curvv

Honda Elevate: Benefits up to Rs 1.79 lakh

Depending on the variant and model year, the Elevate comes with benefits worth up to Rs 1.79 lakh. That includes cash discounts up to Rs 60,000, exchange bonuses up to Rs 1.05 lakh, and a loyalty benefit of Rs 4,000. Honda is also offering corporate discounts up to Rs 10,000, plus a 50 percent discount on its 7-year extended warranty, bringing it down to Rs 19,000. The Honda Elevate is priced from Rs 11.81 lakh to Rs 16.78 lakh.