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  • /Buying an SUV this month? Get up to Rs 1.79 lakh off on Creta, Grand Vitara, Elevate and Curvv

Buying an SUV this month? Get up to Rs 1.79 lakh off on Creta, Grand Vitara, Elevate and Curvv

Depending on the variant and model year, the Elevate comes with benefits worth up to Rs 1.79 lakh.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 12:47 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 12:48 PM IST
Buying an SUV this month? Get up to Rs 1.79 lakh off on Creta, Grand Vitara, Elevate and Curvv
Image Credit: Buying an SUV this month? Get up to Rs 1.79 lakh off on Creta, Grand Vitara, Elevate and Curvv

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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