/BYD electric car rear motor falls mid-drive - Video went viral

A video went viral recently, showing a BYD Tang SUV driving with its rear electric motor assembly completely detached from the body. The only thing keeping the motor attached was the flexible orange high-voltage wiring harness, dragging it along behind the SUV. Naturally, once something like this goes viral, theories start flying. Some questioned the SUV's build quality, while others pointed to the heavy rain in the footage, wondering if flooding somehow caused the failure. The incident happened in Shenyang, China.