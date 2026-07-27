/BYD electric car rear motor falls mid-drive - Video went viral

A video went viral recently, showing a BYD Tang SUV driving with its rear electric motor assembly completely detached from the body. The only thing keeping the motor attached was the flexible orange high-voltage wiring harness, dragging it along behind the SUV. Naturally, once something like this goes viral, theories start flying. Some questioned the SUV's build quality, while others pointed to the heavy rain in the footage, wondering if flooding somehow caused the failure. The incident happened in Shenyang, China.
Here's some context on how EVs are built. Components like electric motors and battery packs get secured to the vehicle frame using dedicated mounting structures. These mounts are strong enough for everyday driving, but they're also engineered to act as controlled failure points during a severe crash.
In a major collision, these mounts are meant to deform or snap, letting heavy components move away from the cabin instead of intruding into it and hurting passengers. So if a bad frontal or rear impact happens, the motor is designed to drop or shift away rather than push into the passenger area.
This appears to be exactly what happened here, just with an unusual trigger. Instead of a typical collision, this looks like it involved something submerged underneath the vehicle. Interestingly, the video also suggests the motor was still spinning at the time, meaning it may have still been receiving power from the battery.
BYD's official explanation points to a severe underbody collision as the cause. The rear motor mounts likely failed after the impact, causing the drive unit to separate. It's entirely possible the vehicle drove through a flooded street earlier, where its underbody struck something hidden beneath the water.
The SUV kept moving because this particular model is an all-wheel-drive variant with separate front and rear motors. Since the front motor and its controller likely stayed undamaged, the car could still drive using just the front unit, even after losing power at the rear.
For context, the BYD Tang is a family-focused 7-seater SUV, sold in both pure electric and plug-in hybrid versions.
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