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  • /BYD electric car rear motor falls mid-drive - Video went viral

BYD electric car rear motor falls mid-drive - Video went viral

The SUV kept moving because this particular model is an all-wheel-drive variant with separate front and rear motors.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 11:42 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 11:43 AM IST
BYD electric car rear motor falls mid-drive - Video went viral
Image Credit: BYD electric car rear motor falls mid-drive - Video went viral

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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