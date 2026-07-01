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  • /BYD India announces car price hike of up to Rs 1 lakh from July 1

BYD India announces car price hike of up to Rs 1 lakh from July 1

The company, in an official statement, said, "The revision is in response to rising input costs, prevailing inflationary pressures, and continued investments in network expansion and advanced technology offerings in India."

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 07:16 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 07:17 PM IST
BYD India announces car price hike of up to Rs 1 lakh from July 1

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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