/BYD India announces car price hike of up to Rs 1 lakh from July 1

New Delhi: BYD India has announced a price revision ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000 on select variants in its electric passenger vehicle portfolio, effective July 1, 2026. The revision applies to specific variants of the BYD Atto 3, BYD Sealion 7 and BYD Seal, while prices for certain BYD ATTO 3 and BYD eMAX 7 variants remain unchanged.
The company, in an official statement, said, "The revision is in response to rising input costs, prevailing inflationary pressures, and continued investments in network expansion and advanced technology offerings in India."
BYD India has also introduced new BYD eMAX 7 Comfort variants starting at Rs 27.90 lakh. These new variants feature an enhanced battery capacity of 71.8 kWh as part of an updated line-up for Indian customers.
Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business at BYD India, said, “As we continue to invest in technology, customer experience, and network expansion, we have implemented a price revision on a few variants in our range."
He further added, "We remain focused on delivering advanced, sustainable, and high-performance electric mobility solutions that cater to the evolving needs of Indian consumers, while continuing to provide exceptional value through a strong ownership experience."
The company has also recently introduced its global DM-i (Dual Mode Intelligent) plug-in hybrid technology to the Indian market, marking the brand's entry into the country's hybrid passenger vehicle segment.
It said, "BYD India continues to strengthen its presence with an expanding dealership network of 48 showrooms across 40 cities, enabling wider access to its electric vehicle range, faster deliveries, and enhanced customer support."
Globally, BYD has sold more than 16.5 million NEVs.
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