Which Denza cars are actually coming to India?

First up is the Denza Z9 GT, a four-door shooting brake. Nothing else like it exists in the Indian market right now. It uses a massive 122.5kWh battery that powers three electric motors together producing 1,156hp, sent to all four wheels. Denza claims 0-100kph in just 2.7 seconds, with a top speed of 270kph. On the WLTP cycle, it manages 600km of range, and here's the wild part, it can charge at up to 1,500kW. At that speed, going from 10 to 97 percent takes just nine minutes.