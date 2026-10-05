Denza, the luxury brand of Chinese carmaker BYD, has officially confirmed its India entry through a social media post. The post shows the brand's blue and silver logo, along with the words "Arriving soon." The caption promises a sophisticated, high-performance EV experience for Indian buyers, which is pretty much what you'd expect from a luxury brand. Denza will sit above BYD models in India, likely starting well past the Rs 80 lakh mark.
Denza started out in 2010 as a joint venture between BYD and Mercedes-Benz Group. By 2024, Mercedes-Benz had sold off its entire stake, leaving BYD as the sole owner. Today, Denza sells luxury and performance EVs, along with plug-in hybrids, across Southeast Asia, China, Australia, Europe and Latin America.
Which Denza cars are actually coming to India?
First up is the Denza Z9 GT, a four-door shooting brake. Nothing else like it exists in the Indian market right now. It uses a massive 122.5kWh battery that powers three electric motors together producing 1,156hp, sent to all four wheels. Denza claims 0-100kph in just 2.7 seconds, with a top speed of 270kph. On the WLTP cycle, it manages 600km of range, and here's the wild part, it can charge at up to 1,500kW. At that speed, going from 10 to 97 percent takes just nine minutes.
The Z9 GT also gets rear-wheel steering, which unlocks some genuinely cool tricks. There's a crab walk mode that lets the car move sideways, and a Compass Turn 360 feature that spins the car a full 360 degrees, similar to the G-Turn function on the Mercedes G-Class Electric. Inside, it gets a triple-screen dashboard setup, plus two extra screens that show live feeds from the external cameras.
Other highlights include Level 2+ ADAS, full leather seats, a 20-speaker Devialet sound system, and front seats that are powered, heated, ventilated and offer massage functions. Expect pricing somewhere between Rs 1.2 crore and Rs 1.5 crore.
Next is the Denza D9, a large luxury MPV that will go up against the MG M9 and Toyota Vellfire. The India version will likely get a 103kWh battery with a single front-mounted motor producing 313hp and 360Nm. WLTP range sits at 520km, and it supports DC fast charging up to 200kW.
Inside, the D9 uses a 2+2+3 seating layout. That means the second row gets individual captain's chairs with electric adjustment, heating, ventilation and massage functions. It also gets three-zone climate control, powered thigh extenders, a Dynaudio sound system, full leather upholstery and ambient lighting, among other features. Expect pricing around Rs 90 lakh, slotting it right between the M9 and the Vellfire.
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