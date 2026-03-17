BYD Sealion 7 first anniversary edition launched in India - Bookings open

BYD Sealion 7 First Anniversary Edition: BYD India has announced the launch of the Sealion 7 first anniversary edition, marking a special milestone for the brand's flagship electric performance SUV in India. Bookings commence from 17 March, 2026. Customers can book the special edition with a token amount of Rs 70,000 across BYD India dealerships nationwide. BYD India's current portfolio includes the Sealion 7, Atto 3, eMAX 7, and Seal.

The first anniversary edition introduces a distinctive Tahiti Blue interior colour theme, while retaining the vehicle's signature ocean-inspired design philosophy. As part of its celebratory offer, the first 1,100 customers will receive exclusive benefits, including a complimentary 11 kW home charger with installation and a complimentary 2-year free service and maintenance. The offer is valid only for bookings made till 30th April 2026.

Official statement

Commenting on the announcement, Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business at BYD India, said, "The BYD SEALION 7 represents the next generation of performance electric SUVs, combining advanced technology, distinctive design, and everyday practicality. The First Anniversary Edition celebrates this journey while bringing additional value to our customers."

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Battery and range

The SUV is powered by an 82.56 kWh Blade Battery and is available in Premium and Performance variants. The company claims that the performance variant accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds, while the premium variant achieves the same in 6.7 seconds. The SEALION 7 offers a claimed range of 542 km for the performance variant and 567 km for the premium variant (NEDC).

Features

On the exterior, the Sealion 7 features sleek aerodynamic lines and the distinctive 'Ocean X' front styling inspired by BYD's ocean aesthetic philosophy. Inside, the cabin offers a sophisticated experience with a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen, quilted Nappa leather seats, and 128-colour ambient lighting. Additional highlights include a panoramic glass roof with electric sunshade, 12 Dynaudio speakers, ventilated and heated seats, and 50 W wireless phone charging.

The vehicle further features an intelligent electric tailgate and Vehicle-to-Load (VTOL) capability, enabling the SUV to function as a portable power source capable of powering external electronic devices when required.