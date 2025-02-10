BYD Sealion 7 Set For India Launch – Expected Range, Battery And Top Features

BYD Sealion 7 Launch Details: BYD is set to launch its new electric SUV, the Sealion 7, in India. Recently showcased at the Auto Expo 2025, the SUV will officially hit showrooms on 17th February. Positioned above the BYD Seal EV, it will compete with the Kia EV6. Bookings for the Sealion 7 began last month for the token amount of Rs 70,000. The company has also introduced special early bird offers.

The Sealion 7 is expected to come in two variants – Premium and Performance, with an 82.56kWh battery pack. The Premium may offer 313bhp and 380Nm, while the Performance variant is likely to produce 530bhp and 690Nm. While the Premium trim might get RWD, the Performance variant with AWD setup, is expected to be more quick.

According to the media reports, it is likely to offer a range of 567km for the Premium and 542km for the Performance variant (NEDC cycle). Built on BYD’s e-Platform 3.0, India-spec Sealion 7 will measure 4,830mm in length, 1,925mm in width, and 1,620 mm in height with a 2,930mm wheelbase.

It could offer 520 liters of boot space, expandable to 1,789 liters with the rear seats folded. There could also be a 58-liter frunk for extra storage. It is likely to boast many premium features, including a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), a head-up display (HUD), and ventilated front seats.

It is also expected to feature an electrically adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, a 12-speaker sound system, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, a powered tailgate, and V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) functionality.

For safety, the Sealion 7 may get equipped with 11 airbags, an ADAS suite, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, hill hold control, Isofix child seat mounts, and more.