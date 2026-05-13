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NewsAutoBYD to increase car prices by up to 2% from July 1 due to foreign exchange fluctuations
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BYD to increase car prices by up to 2% from July 1 due to foreign exchange fluctuations

BYD India will increase car prices from July 1, 2026. However, the company will extend current prices to customers who complete bookings in May and June 2026, provided delivery is taken on or before July 31, 2026.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: May 13, 2026, 02:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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BYD to increase car prices by up to 2% from July 1 due to foreign exchange fluctuationsBYD Sealion

New Delhi: BYD India, a subsidiary of BYD, a Chinese electric carmaker, announced a price revision across its electric passenger vehicle portfolio, effective July 1, 2026. The increase, driven by sustained foreign exchange movement, will range from 1-2%, depending on model and variant.

Official statement

Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business at BYD India, said, “This price revision is in lieu of foreign exchange fluctuations. Even in a challenging market environment, BYD India remains focused on delivering high-value, advanced, safe, and premium electric mobility solutions to customers."

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BYD India will extend current prices to customers who complete bookings in May and June 2026, provided delivery is taken on or before July 31, 2026. Bookings made on or after July 1, 2026, will be subject to the revised pricing.

BYD network in India

The brand currently serves customers through a network of 48 dealerships across 40 cities, offering integrated sales and service nationwide. The company said, "This expanding footprint underscores BYD India's commitment to improving accessibility and strengthening the overall ownership experience."

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It further said, "A key differentiator in BYD's India journey has been its focus on in-house innovation, particularly through the Blade Battery, Cell-to-Body integration, and the 8-in-1 electric powertrain, which enables faster charging, improved driving range, better cabin space, and a smarter connected driving experience."

Globally, BYD continues to advance sustainable mobility innovation through the introduction of its second-generation Blade Battery and advanced flash-charging technology. These next-generation technologies are designed to enhance charging speed, battery safety, energy efficiency, and overall vehicle performance.

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About the Author
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Lakshya Rana

cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at ... Read more

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