BYD unveils 2nd generation Blade Battery and FLASH charging technology: 10-97% charge in just 9 minutes

Shenzhen (China): BYD today unveiled the 2nd Generation Blade Battery and FLASH Charging Technology, directly addressing two of the most persistent obstacles for electric vehicles: slow charging speeds and poor low-temperature charging performance. With these breakthroughs, BYD sets a new world record for charging speed, going from 10% to 70% State of Charge (SOC) in just 5 minutes, meanwhile reaching 97% in only 9 minutes. Even in extremely low temperatures, such as -30°C, the charging duration from 20% to 97% increases by merely 3 minutes compared to room temperature.

2nd Generation Blade Battery

BYD, in an official statement, said, "Through six years of intensive research and development, the 2nd Generation Blade Battery delivers a charging experience that finally matches the speed of refueling." In traditional battery engineering, fast charging and high energy density are often viewed as technically conflicting goals. BYD has resolved this trade-off, increasing energy density by 5% over the first generation while significantly accelerating charging speed. The company said, "Equipped with the 2nd Generation Blade Battery, the DENZA Z9GT has BYD's latest lightweight carbody, which allows it to achieve a class-leading range of 1,036 km."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

It further said, "To minimize internal heat generation and maximize heat dissipation of the 2nd Generation Blade Battery, BYD engineered a 'Lithium-Ion High-Speed Channel' and a 'Full-Spectrum Intelligent Thermal Management System'." It mentioned, "The 2nd Generation Blade Battery has passed a series of safety tests that exceed China’s national standards, effectively eliminating consumers’ concerns."

"The 2nd Generation Blade Battery not only provides users with unprecedented charging speed and a range of more than 1,000 km, but also further enhances automotive safety, representing the frontier of power battery innovation," it added.



BYD FLASH Charging

The company said, "To enable these record-breaking speeds, BYD developed the FLASH Charger with a world-leading single-connector output of 1500 kW. Paired with a high-capacity energy storage system, this infrastructure bypasses grid capacity limits without overstressing the local power network, representing the most socially responsible and grid-friendly charging solution in the industry today."



"Traditional public charging points are often criticized for being cumbersome, unhygienic, inflexible, and having complex authentication steps to hinder user experience. To address these pain points, the FLASH charger features the world’s first T-shaped pulley charger," it said, adding "Its 'Zero-Gravity' design allows users to lift the connector effortlessly to either side of the vehicle while keeping cables clean and off the ground."

By the end of 2026, BYD plans to construct 20,000 FLASH Charging Stations in China and roll out globally at scale. Once built, these stations will be open to the entire public, aiming to accelerate the electrification of transportation and build a greener future.