BYD's first plug-in hybrid SUV in India debuts on June 9: Here's what we know so far

New Delhi: BYD, a Chinese automaker, has confirmed that it will introduce its first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) in India on June 9. The company has so far focused only on electric vehicles in India. A teaser released on May 26 hinted at the upcoming launch and revealed that the new model will be powered by BYD's DM-i Super Plug-in Hybrid technology. Here's what we know about BYD's first plug-in hybrid SUV in India so far.

Atto 2

Although BYD has not officially disclosed the name of the upcoming PHEV, the Atto 2 DM-i is among the strongest possibilities. Roughly comparable in size to the Hyundai Creta, the SUV uses a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with either a 7.8kWh or an 18kWh battery pack. The smaller battery version produces a combined 166hp, while the larger battery setup delivers 212hp.

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BYD claims a WLTP-certified driving range of up to 928km for the 7.8kWh variant and 998km for the 18kWh version. The electric-only range is rated at close to 39km for both configurations.

Sealion 6

Another potential model is the Sealion 6, a larger and more premium SUV that sits a few segments above the Atto 2 in BYD’s global lineup. Its design also shares similarities with the Sealion 7 EV sold overseas. The Sealion 6 is available with both naturally aspirated and turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engines.

Buyers can choose between 18.3kWh and 26.6kWh battery packs. In its naturally aspirated PHEV form, the SUV comes with a front-wheel-drive layout, generates a combined 218hp, and offers a claimed electric-only range of up to 140km under the NEDC cycle.

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The turbo-petrol plug-in hybrid version features all-wheel drive as standard. It produces up to 344hp and delivers an electric-only range of 128km. BYD says the Sealion 6 can cover as much as 1,092km on a full tank and a fully charged battery.