Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3052219https://zeenews.india.com/auto/byds-first-plug-in-hybrid-suv-in-india-debuts-on-june-9-heres-what-we-know-so-far-3052219.html
NewsAutoBYD's first plug-in hybrid SUV in India debuts on June 9: Here's what we know so far
AUTO NEWS

BYD's first plug-in hybrid SUV in India debuts on June 9: Here's what we know so far

Although BYD has not officially disclosed the name of the upcoming PHEV, the Atto 2 DM-i is among the strongest possibilities.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2026, 12:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BYD's first plug-in hybrid SUV in India debuts on June 9: Here's what we know so farRepresentative Image

New Delhi: BYD, a Chinese automaker, has confirmed that it will introduce its first plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) in India on June 9. The company has so far focused only on electric vehicles in India. A teaser released on May 26 hinted at the upcoming launch and revealed that the new model will be powered by BYD's DM-i Super Plug-in Hybrid technology. Here's what we know about BYD's first plug-in hybrid SUV in India so far.

Atto 2
Although BYD has not officially disclosed the name of the upcoming PHEV, the Atto 2 DM-i is among the strongest possibilities. Roughly comparable in size to the Hyundai Creta, the SUV uses a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with either a 7.8kWh or an 18kWh battery pack. The smaller battery version produces a combined 166hp, while the larger battery setup delivers 212hp.

Also Read | Tata Motors secures No. 2 position; Punch and Nexon lead the charge

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

BYD claims a WLTP-certified driving range of up to 928km for the 7.8kWh variant and 998km for the 18kWh version. The electric-only range is rated at close to 39km for both configurations.

Sealion 6
Another potential model is the Sealion 6, a larger and more premium SUV that sits a few segments above the Atto 2 in BYD’s global lineup. Its design also shares similarities with the Sealion 7 EV sold overseas. The Sealion 6 is available with both naturally aspirated and turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engines. 

Buyers can choose between 18.3kWh and 26.6kWh battery packs. In its naturally aspirated PHEV form, the SUV comes with a front-wheel-drive layout, generates a combined 218hp, and offers a claimed electric-only range of up to 140km under the NEDC cycle.

Also Read | From Fronx Hybrid to Corolla Cross: Maruti and Toyota likely to launch THESE hybrid cars in India

The turbo-petrol plug-in hybrid version features all-wheel drive as standard. It produces up to 344hp and delivers an electric-only range of 128km. BYD says the Sealion 6 can cover as much as 1,092km on a full tank and a fully charged battery.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Tim David
Tim David fined 50 percent match fee, to miss IPL 2027 season opener due to...
Coaching Center
DNA: The dark truth behind YouTube teachers pushing revolt over math
US President Donald Trump
Trump announces halt on Israeli strike in Lebanon and 'rapid talks’ with Iran
IPL
9 captains to win IPL title: Rajat Patidar, MS Dhoni, Rohit &...; check list
Delhi health department
Delhi health department overhaul: Over 40 doctors and officers transferred
Nasha Mukti Abhiyaan
From stone-pelting to anti-drug slogans: J-K's Kulgam scripts new story
Iran-Israel escalation
Iran halts message exchange with US; threatens to completely block Hormuz
Kanye West
Kanye West, Travis Scott's Italy concerts cancelled amid security concerns
Naga Chaitanya
Delhi High Court grants interim protection to Naga Chaitanya
Appointment letter
Opinion: An appointment letter is not just a piece of paper