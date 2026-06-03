Can police fine you for driving car in slippers? Here's what Indian traffic rules say

New Delhi: You've probably heard this one before. Someone tells you that traffic police can stop you and issue a challan just because you're wearing slippers while driving. Maybe you even believed it. A lot of people do. But here's the truth: it's a myth.

The Motor Vehicles Act, which governs traffic rules and penalties in India, has no provision that penalises a driver for wearing slippers. There is no section, no clause, no fine amount linked to your footwear.

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According to an official post from the office of Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, dated September 25, 2019, there is no provision under the Motor Vehicles Act for imposing a fine or issuing a challan for driving in slippers.

It said, "There is no challan provision under the Motor Vehicles Act for the following reasons:

- Wearing a half-sleeve shirt while driving

- Driving while wearing a lungi and vest

- Not keeping an extra bulb in the vehicle

- Having a dirty car windshield

- Driving while wearing slippers (flip-flops)."

So if a traffic officer ever stops you and tries to issue a challan only because you're wearing slippers, they have no legal ground to do so. You can politely but firmly point that out. That said, safety is a different conversation.

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Slippers can slip off pedals easily, make gear shifts tricky, and reduce grip during braking or sharp turns. Shoes provide better control and faster response time, especially in emergency situations.

The law may not punish you for wearing slippers, but your own safety is a good enough reason to switch to proper footwear before getting behind the wheel.

The bottom line is simple. Know your rights. Don't let misinformation make you an easy target. And while you're at it, maybe keep a pair of shoes in the car anyway.