Can police impound your vehicle if your challans aren't paid on time?

New Delhi: Many vehicle owners ignore traffic challans and keep delaying payments. But can this lead to your vehicle being impounded? The answer is yes, in certain cases. Traffic authorities across India have been tightening enforcement against repeat offenders and people with long-pending challans. If a vehicle owner repeatedly ignores challans and does not clear the outstanding fines, the authorities have the right to take action under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. The same has been seen in a recent case in Gurugram.

Also Read | From Fronx Hybrid to Corolla Cross: Maruti and Toyota likely to launch THESE hybrid cars in India

An example

Gurugram Traffic police impounded a Toyota Fortuner after finding that the SUV had 10 unpaid challans pending for over 90 days, with a total outstanding amount of Rs 83,500. Additionally, the SUV had black films on its windows and was running without a High Security Registration Plate (HSRP), both of which are violations of traffic rules. The police informed through a social media platform 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) that the vehicle was impounded under Section 167(8) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Fortuner impounded in Gurugram.

· 10 challans pending 90+ days

· ₹83,500 in unpaid fines

· Black film + no HSRP plate

· Seized under Sec 167(8), MV Act

Pay challans on time. Enforcement continues.

112 | 1095#GurugramTrafficPolice #PayYourChallan #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/N567Ep7xuY — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) May 30, 2026

A reminder

The incident serves as a reminder that traffic challans should not be ignored and must be paid on time. Many vehicle owners assume that unpaid fines will remain in the system without any consequences. However, authorities now have access to digital records of your vehicles that make it easier for them to identify repeat offenders in real time.

Also Read | Tata Motors secures No. 2 position; Punch and Nexon lead the charge

Apart from the risk of vehicle seizure, unpaid challans can create legal complications and lead to additional penalties depending on the nature of the violations and local enforcement policies.

What should you do?

If you own a vehicle, you should regularly check your vehicle's challan status and clear pending dues on time, if any. Doing so will not only help you avoid further penalties but also ensure compliance with traffic laws.