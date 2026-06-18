/Car AC failed mid-journey in 42°C heat on Delhi-Jaipur highway? Here's what to do and what NOT to

Car AC problems: A growing number of drivers travelling during India's extreme summer heat are facing an uncomfortable problem: the car air conditioner suddenly stops working mid-journey. Whether it happens on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, or any long route during peak summer, a failed AC in temperatures above 40°C can quickly turn from an inconvenience into a safety issue. Experts say knowing what to do when your car AC dies mid-journey can help prevent heat exhaustion, vehicle damage, and expensive repair bills.
More than just an inconvenience
Modern vehicles are designed to operate in high temperatures, but passengers often depend on air conditioning to stay alert and comfortable. When the AC suddenly stops cooling, cabin temperatures can rise rapidly, especially in slow-moving traffic or during afternoon travel.
In extreme heat, drivers may experience dehydration, fatigue, headaches, and reduced concentration. Children, elderly passengers, and pets are particularly vulnerable. In some cases, an AC failure may also signal a larger issue, such as engine overheating, a cooling fan problem, or a refrigerant leak.
What to do if your car AC dies mid-journey
If your AC stops working while driving, experts recommend staying calm and following a few simple steps:
Drivers should also check whether only the cooling has stopped or whether the cabin fan has stopped working entirely, as the causes can be different.
What not to do during a car AC failure
Many drivers make mistakes that can worsen the situation or increase repair costs.
Ignoring warning signs could turn a minor AC issue into a costly engine repair.
Simple steps to avoid AC trouble before a road trip
Preventive maintenance remains the best defence against summer breakdowns. Drivers should check refrigerant levels, cooling fans, cabin filters, and coolant condition before long-distance travel. Parking in shaded areas and servicing the AC system at recommended intervals can also reduce the risk of unexpected failures.
A car AC failure during a 42°C highway journey can be uncomfortable and, in some cases, dangerous. While most AC issues are not emergencies, drivers should pay close attention to engine temperature, stay hydrated, and avoid panic. A few smart decisions on the roadside can protect both passengers and the vehicle until professional help arrives.
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