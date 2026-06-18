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Car AC failed mid-journey in 42°C heat on Delhi-Jaipur highway? Here's what to do and what NOT to

Car AC problems: Preventive maintenance remains the best defence against summer breakdowns. Drivers should check refrigerant levels, cooling fans, cabin filters, and coolant condition before long-distance travel.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 05:45 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 05:45 PM IST
Car AC failed mid-journey in 42°C heat on Delhi-Jaipur highway? Here's what to do and what NOT to
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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