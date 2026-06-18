/Car AC failed mid-journey in 42°C heat on Delhi-Jaipur highway? Here's what to do and what NOT to

Car AC problems: A growing number of drivers travelling during India's extreme summer heat are facing an uncomfortable problem: the car air conditioner suddenly stops working mid-journey. Whether it happens on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, or any long route during peak summer, a failed AC in temperatures above 40°C can quickly turn from an inconvenience into a safety issue. Experts say knowing what to do when your car AC dies mid-journey can help prevent heat exhaustion, vehicle damage, and expensive repair bills.