Raipur: A district consumer commission in Raipur has ordered Maruti Suzuki India to replace a customer's Grand Vitara with a new E20-compatible model, amid a growing nationwide debate over E20-blended petrol. The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission passed the order on a complaint filed by Raipur resident Premraj Debta, who said his Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid ran into repeated technical problems soon after he bought it.
The commission has given Maruti Suzuki 45 days to replace the vehicle. If the company fails to do so, it will have to pay Rs 20,50,494 instead, an amount that covers the car's cost, RTO charges and insurance premium. The commission also ordered Rs 1 lakh in compensation for mental harassment and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses.
According to the complaint, Debta bought the Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid Zeta+ in June 2024, though the vehicle had actually been manufactured in January 2023. Within five months of the purchase, the SUV began stalling repeatedly, he said.
Debta said that he took the vehicle to an authorised service centre multiple times. Each time, mechanics found contamination in the fuel tank and cleaned it, but the stalling problem returned regardless. He then had a fuel sample tested at a government-recognised laboratory. The sample had a white, curd-like substance, which was identified as ethanol.
Debta alleged that despite repeated fuel tank cleaning, the breakdowns continued, and that he was never told at the time of purchase that the vehicle was not fully compatible with E20 petrol.
The authorised Maruti Suzuki dealership contested the claim during the hearing. The dealership argued that poor fuel quality, an external factor, was responsible for the issue, and that this fell outside the scope of the vehicle warranty. The dealership cited its own laboratory analysis, which it said showed the fuel did not meet quality standards. It maintained there was no manufacturing defect in the vehicle and that neither a replacement nor compensation was justified.
After examining the evidence and hearing arguments from both sides, the commission ruled that repeated repairs alone did not resolve the underlying issue. It held that if the vehicle was not compatible with E20 fuel, the customer ought to have been informed of this before the purchase. The commission said failing to disclose this amounted to a deficiency in service.
The order comes at a time when E20-blended petrol is facing increased public scrutiny.
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