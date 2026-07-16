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Car damaged by E20 petrol: Consumer Court orders Maruti to replace customer's Grand Vitara

The order comes at a time when E20-blended petrol is facing increased public scrutiny.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 06:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 06:48 PM IST
Car damaged by E20 petrol: Consumer Court orders Maruti to replace customer's Grand Vitara
Image Credit: Representative Image

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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