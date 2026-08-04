New Delhi: A new month is here, and that means a fresh batch of car launches and reveals. August is shaping up to be a busy one, with several new models lined up.
Mahindra Vision S
The Vision S is expected to be the highlight of Mahindra's Independence Day event this year, likely shown in its production-ready form. Mahindra might also use the event to reveal a few updates across its lineup, possibly including the Scorpio N facelift.
The Vision S has been spotted testing several times already. It's a boxy SUV built on Mahindra's NU_IQ platform, a monocoque setup flexible enough to support front-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, and both petrol and electric versions.
2026 Mahindra Scorpio N
The updated Scorpio N is fully ready for launch. The SUV has already started arriving at dealerships across the country. Contrary to what many expected, this isn't a full facelift but more of a model year update for one of Mahindra's best-selling SUVs.
Key changes include a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, a bigger touchscreen, a new fully digital instrument cluster, 65W Type-C charging ports, a redesigned centre console, and new alloy wheels. Powertrain options are expected to remain unchanged.
Skoda Slavia Facelift
The Slavia is overdue for an update, having launched more than four years ago. Expect a new illuminated grille, revised bumpers front and rear, new wheels, a massage function for rear seats, a bigger touchscreen, redesigned LED tail-lights, updated headlamp internals, new upholstery, and a tweaked driver display.
Under the hood, it should keep the same 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines with manual and automatic gearbox options. It's expected to launch on 18 August.
Volvo EX90
The EX90 will arrive later this month as Volvo's new flagship in India. It's essentially the electric version of the XC90, and it'll be Volvo's third EV in the country after the XC40 and EX30. Volvo hasn't revealed local specs yet.
Globally, the EX90 comes with a 106kWh battery paired with dual motors and all-wheel drive, making 680bhp and 780Nm. There's also a smaller 92kWh version with a single motor and rear-wheel drive, putting out 333bhp and 480Nm.
Volvo claims a range of 608km for the bigger battery and 565km for the smaller one, both on a single charge.
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