New Delhi: June 2026 was a strong month for India's major carmakers, with robust domestic demand and growing export volumes across the board. Here's a quick breakdown of how the four giants performed.
Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki crossed the 2 lakh mark in June, posting total sales of 2,00,390 units. Domestic sales came in at 1,50,150 units, sales to other OEMs stood at 7,472 units, and exports accounted for 42,768 units. Within the domestic market, the passenger cars category alone contributed 75,231 units.
Tata Motors
Meanwhile, Tata Motors sold 63,083 cars and SUVs in June 2026, posting a 69 percent year-on-year jump. Within that, EV sales hit 14,800 units, nearly tripling compared to June 2025, making it the highest-ever monthly EV sales figure for the brand.
Mahindra
Mahindra had an impressive June as well. In the utility vehicle segment, Mahindra dispatched 60,393 vehicles domestically, up 28 percent year-on-year. Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of Mahindra's Automotive Division, said the company delivered strong growth. He said, "In June, we achieved SUV sales of 60,393 units."
Hyundai
Hyundai's June numbers tell a more complicated story. The company reported total monthly sales of 51,335 units, with domestic sales at 39,635 units and exports at 11,700 units. Those numbers came despite a significant disruption. The company mentioned that it experienced a brief operational setback during the month due to an external supply chain issue.
Tarun Garg, MD & CEO - Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, "In June 2026, HMIL achieved total monthly sales of 51,335 units (Domestic: 39,635 units and Exports: 11,700 units) despite facing a production loss of 13,900 units owing to a fire incident at one of the supplier's manufacturing facilities which led to a temporary disruption in production."
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.