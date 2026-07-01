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  • /Car sales June 2026: Maruti crosses 2 lakh units; Check Tata, Mahindra and Hyundai's numbers

Car sales June 2026: Maruti crosses 2 lakh units; Check Tata, Mahindra and Hyundai's numbers

Tata Motors sold 63,083 cars and SUVs in June 2026, posting a 69 percent year-on-year jump.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 08:39 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 08:39 PM IST
Car sales June 2026: Maruti crosses 2 lakh units; Check Tata, Mahindra and Hyundai's numbers

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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