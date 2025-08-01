Car Sales War Heats Up: Hyundai Beats Tata And Mahindra In July To Claim No. 2

New Delhi: India’s car market is buzzing with action. SUVs are still hot favorites, electric vehicles are gaining more fans, and buyers now want more features than ever before. While Maruti Suzuki continues to dominate in the domestic passenger vehicle market, Hyundai has reclaimed the second position in July's retail sales, staying ahead of Tata Motors and Mahindra, who were right behind, as per Vahan data.

Earlier in April, May, and June 2025, the South Korean carmaker lost its position as the second-largest car seller in the Indian market, with Tata and Mahindra selling more vehicles. Now, Hyundai has made a comeback in July, outselling both Mahindra and Tata.

According to the Vahan data, Hyundai sold 42,661 cars in July 2025, securing a 13.2% market share, up from 39,201 units (12.9%) in June. Maruti Suzuki is way ahead with 1,28,423 units sold in July 2025, rising from 1,18,218 in June, holding a solid 39.8% share of the market.

While retail sales of Hyundai increased 8% compared to June, Mahindra's passenger vehicle retail sales dropped 2% in July to 41,476 units, with its market share standing at 12.8% in July 2025, reduced from 14% in June. It managed to hold third position in retail sales.

Mahindra and Tata Motors are neck-and-neck in competition, as Tata sold 39,795 units in July 2025, up 12.6% from June, narrowing the gap between the two players. It came fourth in July's retail sales battle.

Interestingly, Tata made a significant comeback compared to June, when it had sold only 35,344 units, while Mahindra was ahead with 42,314 units. This fierce rivalry is driven by popular SUVs like the Scorpio-N, XUV700, Nexon, and Punch.

On top of that, both brands are ramping up their EV lineups, with Mahindra’s XUV 9e and Tata’s Harrier EV drawing more attention from buyers.