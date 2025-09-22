Cars Get Cheaper From Today As GST 2.0 Reforms Kick In - Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra & More

New Delhi: As the recently announced GST 2.0 reforms took effect today, cars are now available at reduced prices announced by respective automakers, including Maruti, Mahindra, Tata, Hyundai, and more. The revisions cover everything from entry-level hatchbacks to SUVs, making popular models more affordable. The fresh prices promise big savings for car buyers this festive season.

Maruti Price Cuts

Maruti has reduced car prices by up to Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom), making its models more affordable and accessible. Now, the Alto K10 starts at Rs 3.70 lakh, while the Celerio is priced from Rs 4.70 lakh onwards. The WagonR, S-Presso, and Ignis are now priced from Rs 4.99 lakh, Rs 3.50 lakh, and Rs 5.35 lakh, respectively.

Hyundai Price Cuts

Hyundai cars and SUVs are now cheaper by up to Rs 2.4 lakh. The Hyundai Tucson has received the biggest price cut of up to Rs 2,40,303. Other models like the Aura, Exter, Grand i10 Nios, i20, Venue, Verna, Creta and Alcazar have also seen price reductions ranging from about Rs 60,000 to over Rs 1.2 lakh.

Tata Price Cuts

The prices of Tata cars have been reduced by up to Rs 1.55 lakh. The Tiago, Tigor, Altroz and Punch saw price cuts of up to Rs 75,000, Rs 80,000, Rs 1.10 lakh and Rs 85,000, respectively. SUVs like the Nexon, Curvv, Harrier and Safari are now cheaper by up to Rs 1.55 lakh, Rs 65,000, Rs 1.40 lakh and Rs 1.45 lakh, respectively.

Mahindra Price Cuts

Passing on the benefits of the GST rate cut to customers, Indian SUV maker Mahindra has reduced prices by up to Rs 1.56 lakh. The popular Scorpio N has received a price cut of Rs 1.45 lakh, while the XUV 3XO is now cheaper by up to Rs 1.56 lakh, depending on the variant.

Honda Price Cuts

Honda has reduced prices for its cars by up to Rs 1.2 lakh. The entire range of the Honda Amaze is now priced under Rs 10 lakh, with reductions of up to Rs 1.2 lakh. The Elevate has seen price cuts of up to Rs 91,100, while the City range gets reductions of up to Rs 57,500.