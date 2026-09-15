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CCPA fines Rapido Rs 10 lakh for misleading prompts, dark patterns in ride bookings

The action follows a sector-wide examination by the CCPA of cab and bike-taxi aggregator platforms in India, with a focus on practices related to pre-ride tipping and dynamic pricing.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 07:51 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 07:51 PM IST
CCPA fines Rapido Rs 10 lakh for misleading prompts, dark patterns in ride bookings
Image Credit: Image Source- IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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