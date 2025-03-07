Centre Aims To Reduce Road Accidents By 50% In 2030, Next-Gen Safety Must: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: There is an immediate need for improved road safety measures to put in place, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has said, urging the road construction industry to develop strategies to enhance road safety by adopting newer technologies and sustainable recyclable construction materials.

“With road safety a top priority, the government aims to reduce accident rates by 50 per cent by 2030,” the minister emphasised.

Speaking at the two-day ‘Global Road Infratech Summit and Expo (GRIS); in the national capital, the minister observed that most of the road accidents that happen in the country are due to poor civil engineering practices in road design, construction, and management and improper road signages and marking systems.

Gadkari suggested that they can be rectified by emulating from what is being practiced in countries like Spain, Austria and Switzerland.

India witnessed 4,80,000 road accidents, 1,80,000 deaths, and about 4,00,000 serious injuries. Out of these 1,40,000 accident deaths are in the age of 18-45 years and affecting mostly two-wheeler riders and pedestrians.

“These accidents contribute to an economic loss of 3 per cent to GDP,” Gadkari noted.

Holding engineers largely responsible for the rise in road accidents due to poor planning and design of roads, the Union Minister also pointed to substandard detailed project reports (DPRs).

Gadkari urged the industry and government to collaborate in finding solutions to prevent road accidents, emphasising the importance of education in building safer infrastructure and promoting awareness on safer driving habits.

He also highlighted the need for stronger law enforcement and responsive emergency medical services.

The summit is being organised to inspire innovation, showcase cutting-edge solutions from industry providers, foster knowledge exchange, and open valuable networking opportunities for experts and decision-makers from government bodies and private organisations.