Cheapest Electric Cars In India Under Rs 15 Lakh – Check Battery And Range

Electric Cars Under Rs 15 Lakh In India: Looking for an affordable electric car in India? Let's check out the options with a starting price under Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). All the options within the aforementioned budget range come from mass-market car manufacturers like Tata, MG and Citroen.

MG Windsor EV (Price: Rs 14 lakh to 18.39 lakh)

With the Battery as a Service (BaaS) option, the MG Windsor EV becomes much more affordable, starting at Rs 9.99 lakh plus Rs 3.9-4.5 per km charge. It's MG's best-seller in India. It comes with two battery pack options: a 38kWh and 52.9kWh, with claimed range of 332km and 449km, respectively.

Citroen eC3 (Price: Rs 12.90 lakh to 13.53 lakh)

The Citroen eC3 is the French carmaker’s only EV in India. It gets a 57hp motor and a 29.2kWh battery. On a single full charge, it offers a claimed range of 246km.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Tata Nexon EV (Price: Rs 12.49 lakh to 17.19 lakh)

Tata Nexon EV comes in two battery options: Medium Range (129hp, 30kWh) and Long Range (144hp, 45kWh). While the MR model offers 275km of claimed range on a single full charge, the LR returns 489km.

Tata Tigor EV (Price: Rs 12.49 lakh to 13.75 lakh)

The Tigor EV is a compact sedan that comes with a 75hp, 26kWh battery pack. It offers a 315km range (claimed) on a single charge. It can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in 59 minutes by using a DC fast charger.

Tata Punch EV (Price: Rs 9.99 lakh to 13.94 lakh)

The Punch EV is India's most affordable electric SUV and one of the most sold EVs as well. It comes in two versions: Standard Range (82hp, 25kWh) and Long Range (122hp, 35kWh). The range on a single full charge is 315km (SR) and 421km (LR).

Tata Tiago EV (Price: Rs 7.99 lakh to 11.44 lakh)

The Tata Tiago EV is a small hatchback with two battery options: Medium Range (61hp, 19.2kWh) and Long Range (75hp, 24kWh). The Tiago EV MR and LR versions return ranges of 223km and 293km, respectively.

MG Comet EV (Price: Rs 7.5 lakh to 10 lakh)

MG Comet EV is the smallest and cheapest electric car in India. With the BaaS option, you can get it for Rs 4.99 lakh + Rs 3.1 per km charge. It has a 42hp motor and a 17.3kWh battery. The range is 230km on a full charge.

Note: All mentioned prices are ex-showroom and ranges are as per the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).