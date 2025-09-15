Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2960301https://zeenews.india.com/auto/cheapest-electric-cars-in-india-under-rs-15-lakh-check-battery-and-range-2960301.html
NewsAuto
AUTO NEWS

Cheapest Electric Cars In India Under Rs 15 Lakh – Check Battery And Range

Electric Cars Under Rs 15 Lakh: Looking for an affordable electric car in India? Let's check out the options with a starting price under Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2025, 06:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Cheapest Electric Cars In India Under Rs 15 Lakh – Check Battery And Range

Electric Cars Under Rs 15 Lakh In India: Looking for an affordable electric car in India? Let's check out the options with a starting price under Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). All the options within the aforementioned budget range come from mass-market car manufacturers like Tata, MG and Citroen. 

MG Windsor EV (Price: Rs 14 lakh to 18.39 lakh)
With the Battery as a Service (BaaS) option, the MG Windsor EV becomes much more affordable, starting at Rs 9.99 lakh plus Rs 3.9-4.5 per km charge. It's MG's best-seller in India. It comes with two battery pack options: a 38kWh and 52.9kWh, with claimed range of 332km and 449km, respectively.

Citroen eC3 (Price: Rs 12.90 lakh to 13.53 lakh)
The Citroen eC3 is the French carmaker’s only EV in India. It gets a 57hp motor and a 29.2kWh battery. On a single full charge, it offers a claimed range of 246km.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Tata Nexon EV (Price: Rs 12.49 lakh to 17.19 lakh)
Tata Nexon EV comes in two battery options: Medium Range (129hp, 30kWh) and Long Range (144hp, 45kWh). While the MR model offers 275km of claimed range on a single full charge, the LR returns 489km.

Tata Tigor EV (Price: Rs 12.49 lakh to 13.75 lakh)
The Tigor EV is a compact sedan that comes with a 75hp, 26kWh battery pack. It offers a 315km range (claimed) on a single charge. It can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in 59 minutes by using a DC fast charger.

Tata Punch EV (Price: Rs 9.99 lakh to 13.94 lakh)
The Punch EV is India's most affordable electric SUV and one of the most sold EVs as well. It comes in two versions: Standard Range (82hp, 25kWh) and Long Range (122hp, 35kWh). The range on a single full charge is 315km (SR) and 421km (LR).

Tata Tiago EV (Price: Rs 7.99 lakh to 11.44 lakh)
The Tata Tiago EV is a small hatchback with two battery options: Medium Range (61hp, 19.2kWh) and Long Range (75hp, 24kWh). The Tiago EV MR and LR versions return ranges of 223km and 293km, respectively.

MG Comet EV (Price: Rs 7.5 lakh to 10 lakh)
MG Comet EV is the smallest and cheapest electric car in India. With the BaaS option, you can get it for Rs 4.99 lakh + Rs 3.1 per km charge. It has a 42hp motor and a 17.3kWh battery. The range is 230km on a full charge.

Note: All mentioned prices are ex-showroom and ranges are as per the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK