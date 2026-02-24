Cheapest turbo-petrol SUVs in India: Nexon tops the list

Most affordable turbo-petrol SUVs in India: If you are planning to buy a compact SUV with a turbo-petrol engine but don't want to stretch your budget too much, you still have several options. Many carmakers offer such SUVs, and they're available at really affordable prices. From the popular Nexon to the Kylaq and Magnite, there is something for every kind of buyer. Check out the list of India's 5 most affordable compact SUVs equipped with turbo-petrol engines.

1. Tata Nexon (Priced from Rs 7.31 lakh)

The Nexon is currently the most affordable compact SUV with a turbo-petrol engine. Its 1.2-litre unit produces 120hp and 170Nm. It comes with multiple gearbox options, including a manual AMT and DCT. The engine feels smooth in daily driving, and Sport mode adds extra punch when needed.

2. Skoda Kylaq (Priced from Rs 7.59 lakh)

The Kylaq is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine that makes 115hp and 178Nm. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. The engine feels strong and energetic, which stands out as one of its biggest highlights.

3. Tata Punch (Priced from Rs 8.29 lakh)

The latest Punch gets the more powerful 120hp turbo-petrol engine from the Nexon in higher trims. Unlike the Nexon, this setup is offered only with a manual gearbox. The engine feels linear, eager and quite responsive, making the small SUV more fun to drive.

4. Kia Syros (Priced from Rs 8.67 lakh)

The Syros uses the same turbo-petrol engine as the Venue, i20 and Sonet. But it is the most affordable among them. It only gets a turbo-petrol option (apart from diesel), unlike rivals that also offer NA petrol engines. The engine feels smooth and responsive.

5. Nissan Magnite (Priced from Rs 8.70 lakh)

The Magnite is essentially the rebadged version of the Renault Kiger and shares the same 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. However, it is priced more attractively. The engine feels punchy in the mid-range, which makes city and highway drives a little easier. The CVT automatic gearbox is smooth and relaxed, especially in traffic.