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  • /Chery patents two new cars in India - Here's what we know so far

Chery patents two new cars in India - Here's what we know so far

Chery has been busy filing patents in India. The list is already long. Now two new names have joined that list: the Lepas L4 and an upcoming version of the Exeed RX.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 11:38 AM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 11:38 AM IST
Chery patents two new cars in India - Here's what we know so far
Image Credit: Chery patents two new cars in India

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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