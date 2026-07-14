New Delhi: Chery is one of China's biggest carmakers, and it teamed up with JSW Motors in India. The plan is simple. Chery will bring some of its NEVs to India through JSW Motors. These SUVs will wear the JSW Motors badge. They won't be part of the JSW MG Motor India lineup.
Chery has been busy filing patents in India. The list is already long. It includes the T1TP SUV, T1TP Pickup, Exlantix E08, Tiggo 7L, QQ3, Tiggo 8, Jetour T2, Lepas L6, and more. Now two new names have joined that list: the Lepas L4 and an upcoming version of the Exeed RX.
Lepas L4
Let's start with the Lepas L4. The version patented in India is brand new. You won't even find it on the Lepas International website yet. It first showed up at the 2026 Beijing Motor Show. This is the cheapest model in the Lepas range. Chery built it as a global product, and the design leans toward European tastes.
BMW iX1 and Volvo EX30 are its rivals. The Lepas L4 EV measures 4,415 mm long, 1,817 mm wide, and 1,630 mm tall, with a 2,700 mm wheelbase. A 67 kWh battery powers it, giving a claimed range of around 450 km per charge. A single 150 kW (202 bhp) motor drives the front wheels.
There's also a PHEV version. It offers 90 km of pure electric range, along with 205 kW (250 bhp) and 350 Nm of torque. Both versions get European-inspired styling, a 9.9-inch infotainment screen, an 8-inch instrument cluster, 360-degree cameras, semi-leather seats, a premium sound system, ventilated seats, ADAS, and adaptive cruise control.
Exeed RX
Last month, Chery pulled the cover off its upcoming Exeed RX coupe SUV, and it showed off a sharper, more premium look. This one hasn't landed on Chery's or Exeed's website yet either. It comes with a cascading grille, connected LED DRLs, C-shaped bumper elements, and LED headlights built into that grille.
It's a PHEV with a combined range of up to 1,400 km. Depending on the variant, it gets a 19.5 kWh or 34.5 kWh battery, giving up to 210 km of pure electric range. You'll also get a choice between 2WD and AWD. Step inside, and the cabin feels genuinely upscale, with a 24.6-inch dual curved screen made up of two 12.3-inch panels.
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