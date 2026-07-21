New Delhi: Citroen India has launched the Basalt X Comfort Edition, priced from Rs 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom). That's just Rs 20,000 more than the base You variant, which costs Rs 8.55 lakh. Citroen says this edition brings a bunch of premium interior touches, added convenience, and a set of curated personalisation choices to the coupe-SUV. This also marks the second time Citroen has offered a Comfort Edition, after debuting the concept on the Aircross.