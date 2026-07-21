New Delhi: Citroen India has launched the Basalt X Comfort Edition, priced from Rs 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom). That's just Rs 20,000 more than the base You variant, which costs Rs 8.55 lakh. Citroen says this edition brings a bunch of premium interior touches, added convenience, and a set of curated personalisation choices to the coupe-SUV. This also marks the second time Citroen has offered a Comfort Edition, after debuting the concept on the Aircross.
Official statement
Kumar Priyesh, Business Head & Director - Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said: "The introduction of the Basalt X Comfort Edition reinforces our commitment to bringing comfort-led innovation to Indian customers. The Basalt X Comfort Edition combines premium factory-fitted interiors with thoughtfully curated Comfort AXS Packs that enhance convenience, technology and personalization."
The Basalt X Comfort Edition comes with Comfort AXS packs, which are already available on the base You and mid-level Plus trims. Depending on which variant you pick, the pack adds features like beige leatherette seats, a 10.25-inch Android-based touchscreen, a wireless phone charger, a JBL sound system, dual dashcams with predictive safety alerts, and a rear-view camera.
Engine and gearbox options
The base You trim uses a simple 82hp, 115Nm, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired only with a 5-speed manual. Step up to the mid-level Plus trim, and you get a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, producing 110hp and 190Nm. This one can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. Go for the automatic, and torque climbs to 205Nm.
Rivals
In the midsize SUV space, the Basalt goes up against some serious competition, including the Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Tata Sierra, Renault Duster, Nissan Tekton, Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos, Maruti Victoris, and Grand Vitara.
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