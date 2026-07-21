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  • /Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition launched at Rs 8.75 lakh; Check what's new

Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition launched at Rs 8.75 lakh; Check what's new

The Basalt X Comfort Edition comes with Comfort AXS packs, which are already available on the base You and mid-level Plus trims.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 05:37 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 05:37 PM IST
Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition launched at Rs 8.75 lakh; Check what's new
Image Credit: Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition launched at Rs 8.75 lakh; Check what&#039;s new

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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