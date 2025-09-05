Citroen Basalt X Launched At Rs 7.95 Lakh - Massive Price Cut And New Features

Citroen Basalt X: Citroen has updated its Basalt coupe SUV line-up with a new 'X' suffix, better features and lower prices. The SUV is now called the Basalt X, and its price starts at Rs 7.95 lakh. Bookings have been open since August 22 for a token amount of Rs 11,000. One of the biggest highlights is the price cut on the top-spec Basalt X Max. It now costs Rs 12.90 lakh, down from Rs 13.87 lakh, saving buyers nearly Rs 1 lakh. Even the entry price of the Basalt X has dropped by Rs 37,000 compared to before.

2025 Citroen Basalt X Range Prices

Basalt X You- Rs 7.95 lakh

Basalt X Plus- Rs 9.42 lakh to Rs 12.07 lakh

Basalt X Max- Rs 11.63 lakh to 12.90 lakh

The 360-degree camera and dual-tone roof finish cost Rs 25,000 and Rs 21,000 extra, respectively. On the outside, the Basalt X looks the same as before except for a new 'X' badge on the tailgate, just like the C3 X.

Inside, the Basalt X Max gets a fresh look with a slanted pattern imprints on dashboard, bronze inserts, and new tan-and-black upholstery. The dashboard is wrapped in leatherette, giving the cabin a more premium feel.

The biggest upgrade is the new Cara assistant, which is developed by Citroen itself. It can provide real-time flight updates, optimise routes based on flight timings and vehicle health status. It also manages multimedia, calls and more. Cara is exclusive to the Basalt X Max automatic trims.

Other features include ventilated front seats, cruise control, push-button start/stop, keyless entry, ambient lighting, auto-dimming IRVM, 360-degree camera and LED fog lamps.

Engine And Gearbox

The Basalt X continues with same two petrol engine options: a 110hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol with 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic and a 82hp, 1.2-litre petrol with a 5-speed manual.

Talking about the launch, Shailesh Hazela, CEO & MD, Stellantis India, said, “Today’s launch marks a defining moment for Citroën India 2.0 – Shift Into the New in the country. With the Basalt X, we are proud to introduce CARA, India’s first intelligent in-car companion—conceived, engineered, and launched in India."

He further said, "Basalt X Range is a bold step forward, strengthening our portfolio with exclusivity and comfort. These innovations are part of our long-term shift to make mobility more connected, more human, and more aspirational."