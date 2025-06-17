Advertisement
Citroen C3 Sport Edition Launched - Check Price And What’s New

Citroen C3 Sport Edition: Citroen has launched a new limited-edition version of its crossover hatchback C3, the C3 Sport Edition.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 11:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Citroen C3 Sport Edition Details: Citroen has launched a new limited-edition version of its crossover hatchback C3, the C3 Sport Edition. It is priced at a premium of Rs 21,000 over the standard C3, with prices ranging from Rs 9.57 lakh to Rs 10.36 lakh (ex-showroom). The C3 Sport Edition is based on the Shine trim and is available only with the turbocharged petrol engine.

C3 Standard Price (Ex-showroom)

Shine Turbo Dual Tone MT- Rs 9.36 lakh
Shine Turbo AT- Rs 10 lakh
Shine Turbo Dual Tone AT- Rs 10.15 lakh

C3 Sport Edition Price (Ex-showroom)

Shine Turbo Dual Tone MT- Rs 9.57 lakh
Shine Turbo AT- Rs 10.21 lakh
Shine Turbo Dual Tone AT- Rs 10.36 lakh

What’s new?

The Sport Edition features cosmetic upgrades inside and out to enhance its sporty appeal. On the exterior, a distinctive SPORT decal stretches from the front bumper, across the bonnet, and onto the roof. A Sport Edition badge appears on the front left door, with additional decals on both side doors.

Inside, it comes with custom Sport-themed seat covers, matching carpet mats, seatbelt cushions, and a sporty pedal kit, setting it apart from the standard C3. The cabin also features ambient lighting. Customers can also opt for a Tech Kit, which includes a dashcam and wireless charger, at an additional cost of Rs 15,000.

Powertrain Specs

Based on the Shine trim, the C3 Sport Edition is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The engine produces 109 bhp and 190 Nm to 205 Nm of peak torque. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 10 seconds.

