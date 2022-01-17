Citroen C3 SUV debuts in Argentina ahead of India launch, check pics

The C3 will be Citroen's second product for the Indian market and is expected to launch in the first half of this year. Last year with the C5 Aircross, Citroen officially entered India. South America's Argentinean market saw the premiere of the new Citroen C3 prior to its launch in India.

At its official unveiling, Citroen avoided using the term SUV to describe the C3 and called it a hatchback instead. However, they added that it is inspired by an SUV. Its SUV-like appearance is further accentuated by roof rails, a high stance, body claddings, and large front and rear bumper.

There are also wraparound LED taillamps, a blacked-out roof and faux twin exhaust tips on the exterior. The tailgate features the Citroen logo. With a muscular front bumper and split LED lighting setup, the rugged-style cross-hatch will have a beefy front end.

Despite its minimalist design, C3's cabin will be loaded with creature comforts. Dashboards will be coloured according to door pillars and roofs.The car has a ten-inch touchscreen infotainment system, voice activation, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto climate control and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

As for the engine department, Citron C3 might be offered with two engine options, a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 81 bhp or a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine which producing 100 bhp.

C3 will be a serious rival to micro-SUVs such as Mahindra KUV100, Tata Punch, Maruti Ignis and compact crossovers like Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. Price estimates range between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

