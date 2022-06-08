Citroen C3 SUV launch in India: Check price, features, engine, design and more

Citroen C5 Aircross is the only offering of the company in our market. The brand is now readying the more-affordable C3, which will go against the likes of Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and more. The Citroen C3 is slated to hit the Indian market on July 20. The C3 will be the most affordable car from the French brand in our market. Targeted to drive volumes, the C3 will quintessentially be the bread and butter for the company’s Indian subsidiary. Here’s everything about it. So, read on to know some crazy deets of the forthcoming Citroen C3.

Citroen C3 - Engine & gearbox

Thanks to the ICAT certification for clearing the air. The Citroen C3 will come with a 1.2 turbo-petrol motor that will put out a rated power output of 110 PS and 190 Nm of max torque. The transmission options are likely to include a 5-speed MT and an automatic gearbox. The latter could potentially be a 7-speed DCT.

On the entry-level trims, the Citroen C3 will source power from a naturally-aspirated mill displacing 1200 cc of the air-fuel mixture. It will generate an output of 82 PS and 110 Nm.

Citroen C3 - Features

When major buying practice is being performed by either millennials or Gen-Z, the feature list is an important aspect of a car. The Citroen C3 will lure buyers with its long list of equipment, including - keyless entry, large touchscreen infotainment unit, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, climate control, steering mounted audio controls, power windows and more. Also, it will come fitted with a host of safety features.

​

Citroen C3 - Design & dimensions

The French designers certainly know a thing or two when it is about designing a car. The Citroen C3 is no exception at all. It looks funky with split headlamps, chunky fenders, and a rounded design. For added flair, it also gets C-pillar mounted door handles. Talking of dimensions, the Citroen C3 is decently-sized, with a length of 3,981 mm, a width of 1,733 mm, and a height of 1,586 mm. The Citroen C3 will have the longest wheelbase in its segment of 2,540 mm.

Also read - Maruti Suzuki Arena discounts: Up to Rs 39,000 off on WagonR, Swift, and more

Citroen C3 - Price & rivals

The Citroen C3 is likely to be priced a shade lesser than Rs 6 lakh, ex-showroom. The C3 will lock horns with models like the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and more.