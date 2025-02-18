Citroen Launches 3 New Touchpoints In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Citroen brand, under Stellantis India, expanded its presence in key markets with the launch of three new touchpoints in Tamil Nadu. Stellantis India has inaugurated new dealerships: 'Araspvpv Motori Private Limited' in Madurai, 'Jayaraj Karz' in Trichy, and 'H & H Motocorp LLP' in Tirunelveli. With this latest development, Citroen now operates 88 showrooms across India.

Speaking at the inaugurations, Shishir Mishra, Brand Director - Citroen India, said, “Tamil Nadu is home to Citroen and an extremely important market. We are excited to expand our network in the state with the new Citroen dealership in Tirunelveli and two Stellantis Brand Houses in Madurai and Trichy."

"Our focus is on providing customers with an effortless and premium ownership experience, supported by our innovative product lineup, advanced digital ecosystem, and best-in-class aftersales service”, he added.

The Citroen dealership in Tirunelveli is a full 3S facility, ensuring from sales to aftersales service. It will have the entire Citroen range, while Stellantis Brand Houses will also feature Jeep models like the Compass and Meridian.

Notably, the current lineup of Citroen India includes the C5, C3, eC3, C3 Aircross, and Basalt. However, it has been struggling to attract buyers in India since its inception in 2021. According to reports, the total sales figure of Citroen cars was 470 units in January 2025 even after having a portfolio of 5 models.