/Citroen launches Aircross Comfort Edition at Rs 9.09 lakh - Is the Rs 20,000 premium worth it?

Engine options

The base You trim comes only with an 82 hp 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The mid-spec Plus variant offers the same engine and gearbox combination, but also gives you the option to upgrade to a more powerful 110 hp 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The top-spec Max trim comes exclusively with the 110 hp turbo engine, available with either the manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic.