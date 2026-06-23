/Citroen launches Aircross Comfort Edition at Rs 9.09 lakh - Is the Rs 20,000 premium worth it?

Citroen Aircross Comfort Edition Details: Citroen India has rolled out a limited Comfort Edition for the Aircross SUV, bringing a few cosmetic and interior upgrades. Based on the You trim, the Comfort Edition adds Rs 20,000 to the price, bringing it to Rs 9.09 lakh ex-showroom. If you go for the mid-spec Plus variant, you get the Comfort Edition at no extra cost.
What's new on the Comfort Edition
The Comfort Edition gets beige leatherette upholstery, adjustable headrests for both front and rear seats, and a black-grained finish across interior trims. Soft-touch surfaces and silver accents are also added to certain panels, giving the cabin a slightly more premium feel without changing anything mechanically.
Optional custom packs
Alongside the Comfort Edition, Citroen is also offering three optional packs across different variants of the Aircross.
The You Pack costs Rs 36,600 and adds soft-touch interior trim material, fog lamps, a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a reverse camera with guidelines, chrome-inserted door cladding, wheel covers, and a few other cosmetic touches.
The Plus Pack is priced at Rs 8,460 and includes a reverse camera with guidelines, a wireless charger, chrome-inserted door cladding, and some additional exterior styling tweaks.
The Max Pack costs Rs 40,000 and brings in a JBL audio system with an amplifier, along with front and rear dashcams that come with audio alerts.
Features
Depending on which variant you pick, the Aircross can be equipped with LED projector headlights, alloy wheels, a 10.2-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver's display, wireless smartphone connectivity, steering-mounted audio controls, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, an auto-dimming IRVM, and wireless charging.
Engine options
The base You trim comes only with an 82 hp 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The mid-spec Plus variant offers the same engine and gearbox combination, but also gives you the option to upgrade to a more powerful 110 hp 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The top-spec Max trim comes exclusively with the 110 hp turbo engine, available with either the manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic.
Competition
The Citroen Aircross competes in the increasingly crowded midsize SUV segment, going up against the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, and Honda Elevate.
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