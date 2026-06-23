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  • /Citroen launches Aircross Comfort Edition at Rs 9.09 lakh - Is the Rs 20,000 premium worth it?

Citroen launches Aircross Comfort Edition at Rs 9.09 lakh - Is the Rs 20,000 premium worth it?

Citroen Aircross Comfort Edition: The Comfort Edition gets beige leatherette upholstery, adjustable headrests for both front and rear seats, and a black-grained finish across interior trims.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 05:34 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 05:35 PM IST
Citroen launches Aircross Comfort Edition at Rs 9.09 lakh - Is the Rs 20,000 premium worth it?
Image Credit: Citroen launches Aircross Comfort Edition at Rs 9.09 lakh - Is the Rs 20,000 premium worth it?

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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