/Citroen launches new 2026 e-C3X at Rs 10.25 lakhs - Key features and more

2026 Citroen e-C3X Details: Citroen India has launched the updated e-C3X, and this time it comes with a Battery-as-a-Service (Baas) option that lets you own the car without paying for the battery upfront. With BaaS, you can buy the vehicle separately and pay for the battery as a per-kilometre EMI. The introductory BaaS price starts at Rs 6.89 lakh for the car, with a battery EMI of Rs 2.26 per km. The standard price without BaaS starts at Rs 10.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings are open now across Citroen dealerships and on the official website. Citroen claims an industry-low maintenance cost of just 19 paise per km.
Design and exterior
The e-C3X has an SUV-inspired stance with full LED headlamps, split LED DRLs, front fog lamps, and a front grille. It rides on R15 diamond-cut alloy wheels with 170 mm of ground clearance. It has a tight 4.98 m turning radius, making it easy to handle in city traffic. Front and rear skid plates and body cladding complete the rugged look. The X-badging is also there.
Interior and features
Inside, the cabin gets a new Electric Blu interior theme with dual-tone premium leatherette seats, LED interior lamps, and a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster. A 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is also given. You also get an electrochromic IRVM, wireless phone charger, and Connected Car 2.0 with over 40 remote access features. An optional JBL audio system and front and rear dashcam with predictive safety functions are available as add-ons.
Powertrain and range
No changes made to the powertrain. It still uses the 29.2kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor. The output also stays the same at 56bhp and 143Nm, with a claimed driving range of 320km on a single full charge. It supports DC fast charging, allowing the battery to be juiced up from 10 to 80% in 57 minutes.
Comfort and safety
Citroen's signature Advanced Comfort suspension, promising the brand's famed flying carpet ride quality. The tropicalised climate control system can cool the cabin to below 14 degrees Celsius, which is good news for Indian summers. Safety kit includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX mounts, speed-sensitive auto door locks, and a high-speed alert system.
Colour options
The e-C3X comes in six monotone shades: Polar White, Steel Grey, Cosmo Blue, Perla Nera Black, Garnet Red, and Deep Forest Green.
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