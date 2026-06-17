/Citroen launches new 2026 e-C3X at Rs 10.25 lakhs - Key features and more

2026 Citroen e-C3X Details: Citroen India has launched the updated e-C3X, and this time it comes with a Battery-as-a-Service (Baas) option that lets you own the car without paying for the battery upfront. With BaaS, you can buy the vehicle separately and pay for the battery as a per-kilometre EMI. The introductory BaaS price starts at Rs 6.89 lakh for the car, with a battery EMI of Rs 2.26 per km. The standard price without BaaS starts at Rs 10.25 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings are open now across Citroen dealerships and on the official website. Citroen claims an industry-low maintenance cost of just 19 paise per km.