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  • /Citroen launches new 2026 e-C3X at Rs 10.25 lakhs - Key features and more

Citroen launches new 2026 e-C3X at Rs 10.25 lakhs - Key features and more

2026 Citroen e-C3X: The e-C3X has an SUV-inspired stance with full LED headlamps, split LED DRLs, front fog lamps, and a front grille.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 01:56 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 01:56 PM IST
Citroen launches new 2026 e-C3X at Rs 10.25 lakhs - Key features and more
Image Credit: Citroen launches new 2026 e-C3X at Rs 10.25 lakhs - Key features and more

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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