New Delhi: Citroen has shuffled things around for the Aircross X and Basalt X, and the changes work in your favour. The turbo engine is now cheaper to get, the naturally aspirated engine is now available on higher trims, and the eC3X electric hatchback gets a bit more range. Here's the full breakdown.
Until now, if you wanted the 110hp 1.2-litre turbo-petrol on the Aircross X or Basalt X, you had to step up to the mid-spec Plus trim. That's changed. The turbo engine is now available right from the base trim, and this brings its price down by Rs 1.50 lakh on the Aircross X and Rs 1.58 lakh on the Basalt X.
On the flip side, the 82hp naturally aspirated version of the same engine has moved up the range too, now reaching the top Max trim. So if you want a fully loaded car but don't need turbo power, that option now exists. Citroen is also offering this naturally aspirated engine in CNG form across trims, though the brand hasn't shared exact power figures or pricing for these CNG variants yet.
If you're going for the base You trim on either car, there's now a Comfort Edition package available for an extra Rs 20,000. This brings in ambient lighting, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, and beige leatherette seats, all features normally reserved for higher trims.
The eC3X hasn't been left out either. Its claimed range has gone up from 325km to 330km (MIDC). Citroen says this comes from using the battery more efficiently, most likely through a software tweak rather than a bigger battery.
Prices (introductory, ex-Showroom)
AircrossX YOU Turbo Comfort Edition: Rs 10.69 lakh
AircrossX MAX NA: Rs 11.62 lakh
BasaltX YOU Turbo: Rs 9.99 lakh
BasaltX MAX NA: Rs 11.34 lakh
e-C3X EXTENDED: BaaS price starts at Rs 6.99 lakh + Battery EMI of Rs 2.26/KM
There's also a new way to buy the eC3X now. Under Citroen's Battery-as-a-Service plan, the car starts at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and you pay Rs 2.26 for every kilometre you drive.
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