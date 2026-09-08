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  • /Citroen quietly updated three cars; Here's everything that changed

Citroen quietly updated three cars; Here's everything that changed

Until now, if you wanted the 110hp 1.2-litre turbo-petrol on the Aircross X or Basalt X, you had to step up to the mid-spec Plus trim. That's changed. The turbo engine is now available right from the base trim.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 03:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 03:35 PM IST
Citroen quietly updated three cars; Here's everything that changed
Image Credit: Citroen quietly updated three cars; Here's everything that changed

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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