Until now, if you wanted the 110hp 1.2-litre turbo-petrol on the Aircross X or Basalt X, you had to step up to the mid-spec Plus trim. That's changed. The turbo engine is now available right from the base trim, and this brings its price down by Rs 1.50 lakh on the Aircross X and Rs 1.58 lakh on the Basalt X.