Citroen Rolls Out Dark Edition Range In India; First Unit Delivered To MS Dhoni

Citroen C3, Aircross, And Basalt Dark Edition: Joining the trend set by carmakers like Tata Motors, Hyundai, Honda and Mahindra, Citroen has introduced the Dark Edition range of its lineup in the Indian passenger vehicle market. The Dark Edition range includes all-black models of the C3, Aircross (previously known as the C3 Aircross), and Basalt.

Built on the top-spec trims of each model, the Dark Edition variants come at a premium of Rs 19,500 over their standard versions. Notably, the first Dark Edition model of Basalt has been handed over to none other than Citroen India’s brand ambassador and former Indian cricket team captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Dark Edition Range Prices (Ex-Showroom)

Dark Edition C3- Rs 8,38,300 onwards

Dark Edition Aircross- Rs 13,13,300 onwards

Dark Edition Basalt- Rs 12,80,000 onwards

Visually, the Dark Edition models stay true to their original design language but with a host of cosmetic upgrades. The exteriors are finished in a deep Perla Nera Black, enhanced by dark chrome detailing on the Chevron logo, front grille, and body cladding. Gloss black accents further elevate the look, appearing on the bumpers and door handles.

Inside, the all-black theme continues, featuring leatherette seat upholstery and a leatherette-wrapped dashboard. Adding a touch of sportiness are red contrast stitches on the seats, door trims, dashboard, and centre armrest. No mechanical changes have been made to the vehicles.