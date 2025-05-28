Confirmed: Honda To Launch New Electric Car - Details

Honda Electric Car In India: Honda Cars India has confirmed it will launch a new electric vehicle (EV) by the end of the next financial year. This was announced by the company’s new President and CEO, Takashi Nakajima, during an informal event in Delhi. The upcoming EV will not be based on the Honda Elevate, as some reports suggested earlier. Instead, it will be a completely new electric car made especially for India.

Honda has not revealed whether the new EV will be a sedan or an SUV. However, media reports suggest it will likely be an SUV, which is expected to compete with the Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and the upcoming Maruti e-Vitara. Honda Cars India is also working on building a charging network before the launch.

Apart from EVs, Honda is also focusing on expanding its hybrid lineup. The company plans to increase the number of hybrid models in the future. There are talks that Honda is developing a new platform that will support its e-HEV hybrid technology. This setup may include a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a new electric all-wheel-drive (AWD) system.

Currently, Honda sells the City, Amaze, and Elevate in India, with the City having a hybrid setup option. Notably, Honda sold a total of 4,871 cars in April 2025, including 3,360 in the domestic market and 1,511 units exported.

Honda Cars India exported 45,167 units of Elevate in the first 9 months of 2024-25, mainly to Japan, which is twice the number of sales of the car in India. In Japan, it is being sold as the Honda WR-V, marking the company’s first made-in-India car to go on sale in its home market, Japan.

While the WR-V brand was discontinued in India two years ago in 2023, the moniker still persists in the global market.