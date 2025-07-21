Confirmed: Renault Duster Coming Soon - Expected Launch, Prices, Features & More

Renault Duster: Renault India has confirmed the relaunch of its most well-known SUV in the country, the Duster. The French carmaker will bring in the third-generation Renault Duster and its 3-row version in India. The 5-seater Duster is expected to be launched in early 2026 and will take on SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and more. Its 7-seater model might follow a few months later, competing with SUVs like the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and Hyundai Alcazar.

Turbo-Petrol Engine And Hybrid Setup

The French automaker has recently unveiled the Renault Boreal SUV, equipped with a 1.3L turbo-petrol engine and a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, delivering 138bhp/156bhp of power with 240Nm of torque. It also supports flex fuel, producing 163bhp and 270Nm of torque. Renault claims the Boreal can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 9.26 seconds. It offers four drive modes: Eco, Comfort, Sport, and MySense.

The same powertrain setup is anticipated in the India-spec new Renault Duster and its 7-seater version. According to media reports, both models could also get hybrid powertrain options. The 5-seater Duster might feature a 1.6L petrol engine with two electric motors and a 1.2kWh battery pack, producing a combined output of 140hp. Its 7-seater version might come with a 108bhp petrol engine paired with a 1.4kWh battery pack powering a 51hp motor.

Expected Features

While the official feature list will be revealed later, many features are likely to be borrowed from the recently unveiled Renault Boreal SUV. These may include dual 10-inch screens (one each for infotainment and instrumentation), powered front seats with massaging (for the driver only), a premium Harman Kardon sound system, dual-zone AC, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera system, and Level 2 ADAS.

Expected Prices

The new 5-seater Renault Duster is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, while 7-seater models will likely be priced in the range of Rs 14–15 lakh to nearly Rs 18 lakh.