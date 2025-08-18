New Delhi: A Mahindra XUV700 petrol automatic owner recently shared a worrying experience on Reddit after his car suddenly broke down in Delhi. His post was titled: "Filled petrol at Indian Oil, car broke down within hours." According to him, the car flashed a "Check Engine System" warning and refused to start shortly after he had filled the tank at an Indian Oil petrol pump near his office.

The owner stressed that the problem started right after refueling, even though he had filled up at a well-known pump. The SUV had to be towed to a Mahindra service center. There, technicians drained the fuel tank and showed him a bottle of petrol mixed with water, reportedly taken directly from his car’s tank.

The owner said in the post, "Got it towed to the workshop, the technician drained the tank and showed me a bottle sample of fuel mixed with water that came straight out of my car’s tank." The workshop has cleaned the fuel tank. It also warned that if the issue continues, the fuel pump or motor might need to be replaced. That could result in a costly repair.

He also raised concerns about compensation and asked if Indian Oil or the petrol pump could be held responsible. He also questioned whether a case could be filed in a consumer court if IOCL refuses to take the blame.

He added in the post, "Should I also check if my insurance covers fuel contamination?" His post quickly gained attention, with other Reddit users sharing their opinions and some similar experiences.

One user suggested checking directly with the pump owner for compensation. He wrote, "Did you check with the owner of the petrol pump? I have read in other forums that the petrol pump owner should give the compensation."

Another user said, "I had the same thing happen with me, I filled up petrol from Indian Oil and boom my bike wouldn’t start! The same exact issue. The tank was flushed with water! Since then, I never filled up again at Indian Oil. I can never ever trust it again in my life."