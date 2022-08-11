Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav buys Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe worth Rs 2.15 crore

Indian Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav has bought himself a brand new Mercedes-Benz SUV and took the delivery from Auto Hangar, a Mercedes' dealership in Mumbai along with his wife, Devisha Shetty. The images for the same were shared by the dealership on their Instagram handle.

Although the car seen in the images is the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, we are not sure which model he has bought as the GLE Coupe is available in two variants - the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4Matic and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic. The pricing ranges between Rs 1.55 crore to Rs 2.15 crore (ex-showroom).

However, a quick look at the Parivahan app using the temporary number plate on the SUV reveals that SK Yadav bought a Mercedes-Benz GLS 400 D SUV, which is not possible given the car he is posing with in the stories shared by Auto Hangar.

Powering the GLE 63 S 4MATIC Coupe is a twin-turbo, 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine that produces 612 hp and 850 Nm of torque, sent to all four wheels via the AMG Speedshift nine-speed automatic gearbox with a claimed 0-100 kph time is 3.8 seconds.

For the first time, the twin-turbo AMG V8 incorporates the company’s 48-volt EQ Boost mild-hybrid technology. A starter-alternator setup provides an additional boost of up to 22 hp and 250 Nm of torque to the engine. The V8 also features cylinder deactivation technology to help make the SUV more fuel-efficient at city speeds.