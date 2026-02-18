Daddy of all SUVs? How Fortuner has dominated Indian market for over last 16 years

Toyota Fortuner price: The Toyota Fortuner has stood out as one of India’s most popular premium SUVs since it was first launched in 2009. Over more than 15 years, the Fortuner has maintained its dominance and has crossed sales of more than 3 lakh units in India -- which means around 50 sales every day.

Even though many rivals such as MG Gloster, Isuzu MU-X, Jeep Meridian, and Skoda Kodiaq today offer more modern tech and feature‑rich cabins, the Fortuner continues to lead its segment and is loved by many SUV buyers across the country.

Reliability and tough use

One of the biggest reasons for Fortuner’s long‑lasting appeal in India is its reliability and durability. Toyota’s reputation for building vehicles that can go hundreds of thousands of kilometres without major issues resonates strongly with Indian buyers. It’s common to see older Fortuners still performing well even after 2,00,000 – 3,00,000 km of usage.

While its interior may seem basic compared with some rivals, that practicality contributes to overall longevity - fewer complex systems mean fewer things that can fail.

Low running costs

Fortuner’s ownership costs over time are lower than many competitors. It benefits from Toyota’s widespread after‑sales network, relatively spaced-out service intervals, and easy availability of genuine parts. This makes servicing simpler and often lower in cost than expected for such a premium SUV. The Toyota Fortuner is priced between Rs 34.16 lakh and Rs 49.59 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in nine variants, with 2.7L petrol and 2.8L diesel engines. It also comes with the new 48V mild-hybrid options.

Another important factor is its strong resale value. Fortuners are known for retaining their price well even after years of use, which many buyers see as a smart long-term investment.

Strong performance

Mechanically, the Fortuner’s powerful diesel engines – especially the 2.8‑litre unit with strong torque – make it suitable for both highway cruising and rough terrain. This blend of performance and ruggedness fits the needs of many Indian SUV owners who travel long distances or go on frequent road trips. The petrol mileage for the Toyota Fortuner ranges around 10.3 kmpl, and the diesel mileage ranges around 14.33 kmpl.

Limited Competition

Part of Fortuner’s dominance also comes from a lack of equally strong rivals in its price and capability bracket. Some premium SUVs exist, but few have matched Toyota’s combination of reputation, resale value, and overall ownership experience – which gives Fortuner a strong and less-challenged lead in its segment.

In short, Fortuner’s dominance shows that reliability, strong after‑sales support, performance, and resale value can outweigh feature‑rich interiors and cutting‑edge tech - at least in the Indian premium SUV market.