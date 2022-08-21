Delhi Police recently started a campaign to reduce noise pollution in the national capital and is now spreading awareness through their social media handle. The new campaign aims to combat noise pollution in the national capital, under the new campaign, vehicles that use pressure horns and modified silencers with loud noise will attract fines from Delhi Police. Violators will face a Rs 1,000 fine since changing silencers is a breach of the registration certificate (RC).

The announcement about the new campaign first came through Delhi Police's Twitter handle on Wednesday saying, "Starting today, #DelhiTrafficPolice shall be penalising those who use pressure horns and modified silencers in their vehicles. #DelhiMeinShorNahi."

Now, to spread further awareness Delhi Police posted a quirky photo on the social media handle saying, "Dekh Yaar, Tujhe Phate Silencer ki Awaaz Agar itnipasnad hai, toh download karke earphones par sun." This roughly translates torn "if you like the sound of loud silencers, then download it and listen to it on earphones." The quirky post from Delhi Police has tickled the netizens and many of them found the post hilarious.

In another post, the police department also informed that as part of the campaign Delhi Police has booked 119 violators using pressure horns and modified silencers. The post by the department said, "In an effort to curb noise pollution created by vehicles, today Delhi Traffic Police booked 119 violators for using pressure horns and modified silencers."

In an effort to curb noise pollution created by vehicles, today #DelhiTrafficPolice booked 119 violators for using pressure horns and modified silencers.#DelhiMeinShorNahi pic.twitter.com/NQhHjuqk9y August 20, 2022

At the time of the announcement, a Delhi Police officer said, "although action was already being taken, the focus will now increase. "Challans will be issued to those found creating noise pollution by violating the norms and using pressure horns or modified silencers."

"We will interview doctors and ask them about the ill effects of noise pollution. We will air the interview to educate people so that they stop using modified silencers and pressure horns," another officer said.