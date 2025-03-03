Delhi Traffic Challan 2025: If you have also received a traffic challan for violating traffic rules in Delhi while driving but haven’t paid it yet due to the high penalty amount, you now have a great opportunity to get it waived or reduced. In exactly six days from today, on March 8, 2025, the National Lok Adalat 2025 will be held, where you can settle your pending challans.

What is Lok Adalat?

Lok Adalat is organized for the convenience of people, allowing them to resolve pending legal and financial matters amicably. To take advantage of this, you must download your challan/notice before March 8. You can start downloading it from March 3, at 10 AM, via the official website of Delhi Police.

Challans Downloaded Per Day

Only 60,000 challans/notices can be downloaded per day. After March 3, once the total limit of 1,80,000 challans/notices is reached, the link will be deactivated. For the convenience of the public, Lok Adalat will be organized across multiple courts in Delhi, including Dwarka Court, Karkardooma Court, Patiala House Court, Rohini Court, Rouse Avenue Court, Saket Court, and Tis Hazari Court. To download your challan/notice, you have to visit: https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/notice/lokadalat.

Lok Adalat 2025 Schedule

If you are unable to attend the Lok Adalat on March 8, 2025, you will have additional opportunities to resolve your pending challans on May 10, September 13, and December 13, 2025.

How To Pay Challan Online Using Delhi Police Traffic Police Website

Step 1: Visit the Delhi Traffic Police website and navigate to the challan section.

Step 2: Select the appropriate option from the drop-down menu based on your requirement.

Step 3: Enter your vehicle number or notice number and click on "Search Details" to retrieve your pending challans.

Step 4: Review the challan details including the amount due, then click on the icon next to the fine you wish to pay.

Step 5: Choose your preferred payment method, complete the transaction, and receive a confirmation via SMS.