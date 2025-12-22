Dense Fog Disturbs You Too? Check Must Follow Tips For Safe Driving To Avoid Accidents

Dense fog during winter mornings and late nights often disrupts road travel, reducing visibility and increasing the risk of accidents. With several regions witnessing thick fog conditions, traffic police and road safety experts are urging drivers to take extra precautions to ensure safe journeys.

Fog significantly reduces visibility, sometimes to just a few metres. This makes it difficult to judge the distance of vehicles, road signs, pedestrians, and turns. Accidents during fog usually occur due to overspeeding, sudden braking, or drivers following other vehicles too closely without proper visibility.

Recently, on December 20, 2025, two youths were killed and another sustained critical injuries after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle amid dense fog on the Bareilly–Pilibhit highway.

Slow Down and Maintain Distance

Experts advise drivers to slow down while driving in foggy conditions, as it allows more time to react to sudden obstacles. Maintaining a safe distance from the vehicle ahead is equally important, as sudden braking can lead to rear-end collisions in low visibility.

Use Fog Lights Correctly

Using the right lights is crucial during fog. Drivers should switch on fog lights or low-beam headlights instead of high beams. High-beam lights reflect off fog particles and further reduce visibility. Fog lamps are designed to illuminate the road surface and edges, helping drivers see lane markings clearly.

Follow Road Markings and Signals

When visibility is poor, road markings become an important guide. Drivers should follow lane lines and reflective markers instead of relying solely on the vehicle ahead. Ignoring traffic signals or signs due to poor visibility can lead to serious accidents.

Sudden lane changes, sharp turns, or abrupt braking should be avoided in foggy conditions. Smooth steering and gradual braking help maintain control of the vehicle and reduce the chances of skidding or collisions.

Stay Alert and Avoid Distractions

Drivers are advised to stay fully alert and avoid distractions such as mobile phones or loud music. Keeping windows slightly open can help drivers hear horns or approaching vehicles better.

When to Stop Driving?

If fog becomes extremely dense and visibility drops dangerously low, experts suggest parking vehicles at a safe spot away from traffic. Hazard lights should be used only when the vehicle is parked.

With foggy conditions likely to continue in many areas, following these simple driving tips can help reduce risks and ensure safer travel on the roads.