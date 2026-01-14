Disha Patani Car Collection: From Mercedes-Benz To Range Rover Sport, Her Garage Worth Crores Will Leave You Shocked

Disha Patani is a well-known Indian actress and model primarily recognized for her roles in Bollywood films. She made her acting debut in the Telugu film Loafer in 2015 and later gained popularity with roles in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Baaghi 2, Malang, and Ek Villain Returns. Over the years, she has also appeared in big films such as Kalki 2898 AD.

As of 2025, multiple media reports claim that Disha Patani’s net worth is around Rs 75 crore. Her income comes from film projects, brand endorsements, and other appearances. She reportedly earns between Rs 5-7 crore per film and around Rs 1-1.5 crore per brand endorsement. Her annual earnings are estimated at approximately Rs 12 crore.

Luxurious Apartments

According to reports, Disha Patani has invested well in apartments, this include a sea-facing apartment in Bandra valued at around Rs 5 crore and a luxurious apartment in Khar West worth about Rs 6 crore.

Car Collection

The 33 year-old actress is also known for her impressive car collection. Reports suggest she owns around six luxury vehicles. Some of the cars in her garage include:

BMW 7-Series – A premium luxury sedan priced around Rs 1.78 crore.

Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE – A high-end SUV worth approximately Rs 1.51 crore.

Mercedes-Benz S450 – A luxury sedan with an approximate price of Rs 83.5 lakh.

Audi A6 – A premium sedan often listed as part of her collection.

Reportedly, Disha also owns a Honda Civic and Chevrolet Cruze in her garage.

Brand Endorsements

Beyond films, Disha is a popular face for many brands. She collaborates with companies across beauty, fashion, and lifestyle sectors and is active on social media, where she has 61.4M followers. Her presence on Instagram and other platforms also contributes to her overall brand value and earnings.

Disha Patani continues to be among the list of India's popular actresses. Recently, she grabbed headlines over a rumoured relationship with Punjabi singer Talwiinder, with netizens buzzing over a viral video that allegedly shows Disha holding Talwiinder's hand.