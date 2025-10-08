Diwali 2025: Central Railway Announces Extra Special Trains for Festivals – Check Full List Of Trains, Routes, Stoppages, And Timings

As Diwali 2025 approaches, Central Railway has announced the operation of 30 additional special trains to manage the surge of passengers travelling across Maharashtra and neighbouring states. These special trains aim to ensure a smooth, comfortable, and timely journey for festival travellers.

Here’s a detailed guide to the key services, routes, timings, and booking details:-

Central Railway Diwali Special Trains 2025: Full List, Routes, Stoppages, Timings

1. LTT-Madgaon Weekly Special (6 Services)

Train Numbers: 01003 / 01004

01003 Weekly Special:

Departure: Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) every Monday at 08:20 hrs

Dates: 06.10.2025, 13.10.2025, 20.10.2025

Arrival: Madgaon at 22:40 hrs same day

01004 Weekly Special:

Departure: Madgaon every Sunday at 16:30 hrs

Dates: 05.10.2025, 12.10.2025, 19.10.2025

Arrival: LTT at 06:20 hrs next day

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali.

Composition:

1 AC 2-Tier

3 AC 3-Tier

2 AC 3-Tier Economy

8 Sleeper Class

4 General Second Class

1 Second Seating cum Guard’s brake van

1 Generator Van

Reservation: Bookings for train 01003 will open on 04.10.2025 at all computerized reservation centres.

2. Panvel–Chiplun–Panvel Unreserved Special (24 Services)

Train Numbers: 01159 / 01160

01159 Unreserved Special:

Departure: Panvel at 16:40 hrs every Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Dates: 03.10.2025 to 26.10.2025

Arrival: Chiplun at 21:55 hrs same day

01160 Unreserved Special:

Departure: Chiplun at 11:05 hrs every Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Dates: 03.10.2025 to 26.10.2025

Arrival: Panvel at 16:10 hrs same day

Halts: Somatane, Apta, Jite, Pen, Kasu, Nagothane, Roha, Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape Wamne, Karanjadi, Vinehere, Diwankhavati, Kalambani Budruk, Khed, Anjani

Composition: 8 MEMU Coaches

Important Note: These trains will run as UNRESERVED services. Tickets can be booked through the UTS system at normal charges applicable for superfast mail/express trains.

Tips for Travellers

Plan Ahead: Book your tickets online early, especially for the LTT-Madgaon weekly specials.

Arrive Early: Reach the station well in advance to avoid last-minute rush.

Check Halts: Familiarize yourself with the train stops to plan boarding and deboarding efficiently.

Carry Essentials: Since some trains are unreserved, keep water, snacks, and personal essentials handy.

Follow Safety Guidelines: Wear masks, sanitize hands, and maintain decorum during the journey.

With these additional special trains, Central Railway ensures that festival travel this Diwali 2025 is convenient, safe, and comfortable. Whether you are heading to Goa, Ratnagiri, or other key destinations along the Konkan route, these trains will help make your journey hassle-free.

